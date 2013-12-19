Piccolo parsnip, sage and hazelnut dauphinoise

Serves 4



Ingredients

650g Piccolo parsnips, washed and trimmed

25g butter for greasing

590ml whipping cream

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

2 tbsp sage leaves, chopped

100g roasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

Sage leaves, to garnish



Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4



Method

Cut the Piccolo in half lengthways. Lightly butter a gratin dish.



Put the Piccolo, cream and garlic in a saucepan and bring gently to the boil, season the cream well and simmer for 3 minutes. Layer the parsnips with the sage leaves and hazelnuts, season each layer. Pour over the cream. Cover with a buttered foil and bake 45-50 in the oven or until just cooked through.



Place back in the oven for a further 10 minutes to brown slightly. Rest for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with a few fried sage leaves. This is delicious as a main course served with a spinach salad and bread.