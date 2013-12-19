hellomagazine.com
Christmas recipes: Piccolo parsnip, sage and hazelnut dauphinoise
Serves 4
Ingredients
650g Piccolo parsnips, washed and trimmed
25g butter for greasing
590ml whipping cream
2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
2 tbsp sage leaves, chopped
100g roasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
Sea salt and black pepper
Sage leaves, to garnish
Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4
Method
Cut the Piccolo in half lengthways. Lightly butter a gratin dish.
Put the Piccolo, cream and garlic in a saucepan and bring gently to the boil, season the cream well and simmer for 3 minutes. Layer the parsnips with the sage leaves and hazelnuts, season each layer. Pour over the cream. Cover with a buttered foil and bake 45-50 in the oven or until just cooked through.
Place back in the oven for a further 10 minutes to brown slightly. Rest for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with a few fried sage leaves. This is delicious as a main course served with a spinach salad and bread.