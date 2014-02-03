hellomagazine.com
A delicious recipe for earl grey and pistachio scones.
Ingredients
1 Earl grey tea bag
250g golden sultanas
160g full fat milk
150g Lurpak® unsalted butter
600g plain flour
30g baking powder
150g caster sugar
160g double cream
75g crushed pistachios
1 egg
Pinch of salt
Lurpak® Slow Churned butter (for serving)
Method
• Place the tea bag in a bowl and cover with 100g of just boiled water. Allow the tea to brew and remove the bag.
• Add the golden sultanas and leave to infuse for two hours.
• Place the milk in a pan and put the tea bag in with this. Bring to simmer. Turn off the heat and leave set aside until cold. Remove the tea bag and discard.
• Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.
• Rub the butter into the flour. Add the baking powder and sugar.
• Stir in the cold cream and infused milk.
• Drain the sultanas from the tea infusion and add them, along with the pistachios, to the bowl and stir into the mix.
• Dust with a little flour and rest the dough for half an hour.
• Roll out the dough to 3cm thick and cut out your scones.
• Place the scones onto a tray and brush off any excess flour.
• Beat the egg in a cup with a pinch of salt and use to glaze the top of the scones.
• Bake for 20 minutes or until light golden brown. Leave to cool.
• To serve, split in half an spread generously with Lurpak Slow Churned butter.