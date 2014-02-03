Earl Grey and pistachio scones

Ingredients



1 Earl grey tea bag

250g golden sultanas

160g full fat milk

150g Lurpak® unsalted butter

600g plain flour

30g baking powder

150g caster sugar

160g double cream

75g crushed pistachios

1 egg

Pinch of salt

Lurpak® Slow Churned butter (for serving)



Method



• Place the tea bag in a bowl and cover with 100g of just boiled water. Allow the tea to brew and remove the bag.



• Add the golden sultanas and leave to infuse for two hours.



• Place the milk in a pan and put the tea bag in with this. Bring to simmer. Turn off the heat and leave set aside until cold. Remove the tea bag and discard.



• Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.



• Rub the butter into the flour. Add the baking powder and sugar.



• Stir in the cold cream and infused milk.



• Drain the sultanas from the tea infusion and add them, along with the pistachios, to the bowl and stir into the mix.



• Dust with a little flour and rest the dough for half an hour.



• Roll out the dough to 3cm thick and cut out your scones.



• Place the scones onto a tray and brush off any excess flour.



• Beat the egg in a cup with a pinch of salt and use to glaze the top of the scones.



• Bake for 20 minutes or until light golden brown. Leave to cool.



• To serve, split in half an spread generously with Lurpak Slow Churned butter.

