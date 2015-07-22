Kimberley Wilson's Coconut-Crusted French Toast with Raspberries and Mascarpone

Soft, fluffy brioche and fresh raspberries create this light yet indulgent dish, perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch. It's surprisingly simple and easy to make too.



Serves 1



Ingredients

50 g raspberries plus extra for serving

1 egg

5 tbsp whole milk

Half tsp vanilla extract

2 thick slices of brioche or white bread

Tiny pinch of salt

4 tbsp dessicated coconut

1 tbsp caster sugar

Pinch of cinnamon

90g mascarpone

Half tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp icing sugar

Unsalted butter for frying



Method

In a small bowl crush the raspberries with a fork. Taste and sweeten with icing sugar if necessary. Not too sweet, just enough to take the edge off. Set aside.



Beat together the egg, 3 tbsp of milk, salt and vanilla in a large shallow bowl. Dip the bread into the bowl, allowing to soak for two minutes on each side.



In a separate shallow bowl or plate mix together the coconut, caster sugar and cinnamon. Heat the butter in a large frying pan over a medium-low heat until it begins to foam but not colour. When the butter is ready gently dip the soaked bread into the coconut mixture, coating both sides evenly. Fry for 2-3 minutes on each side until caramelised and cooked through.



While the bread cooks mix together the mascarpone, remaining milk, icing sugar and lemon zest. Beat well until smooth. Serve the toasts with the raspberry sauce, mascarpone and the remaining raspberries.



glamorousjam.co.uk

Hold your own breakfast event for Carers Trust Britain's Best Breakfast and help support the UK's seven million unpaid carers. For more information about the campaign text EGG to 70660 or visitwww.britainsbestbreakfast.org