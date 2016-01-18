Gluten-free and dairy-free berry tahini smoothie from Honestly Healthy's Natasha Corrett

Honestly Healthy’s Natasha Corrett and Dream have partnered to create tasty dairy free recipes for you to enjoy at home. This wonderfully creamy dairy and gluten free smoothie is great to set you up for the day – happy breakfasting!



This smoothie is a perfect post workout drink. It tastes like a milkshake as the tahini makes it really creamy – it’s so good you’d think it was a naughty treat!



Serves 2



Ingredients



1 banana

50g frozen berries (strawberries or raspberries)

250ml Rice Dream® Original

1 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp goji berries





Method



Put all ingredients into a blender and whizz up



We like to have the goji berries slightly unblended and chewy for texture but if you don’t, soak the goji berries for 20 minutes before blending so it’s completely velvety



For more information about Dream® and to find other delicious dairy free recipes head to mydairyfreedream.com