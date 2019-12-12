Tom Kerridge's mulled cider recipe is the ultimate Christmas tipple

As the weather gets colder there's nothing that quite hits the spot like a mulled cider. Here, Tom Kerridge shares his recipe for a delicious mulled cider perfect Christmas! This simple and easy recipe is sure to impress dinner party guests and keep you merry throughout the festive period.

INGREDIENTS

2lt good cider

150g soft dark brown sugar

150ml dark rum

10 cardamom rods

1 cinnamon stick, broken up

3 fresh bay leaves

1 vanilla pod

4 star anise

1 orange peel

1tsp whole black peppercorns

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

In a muslin bag, tie up the peppercorns, cardamom, bay leaves, cinnamon and the star anise.

Step 2

Place the cider, sugar, muslin bag and split and scraped vanilla pod into a pan and bring to the boil.

Step 3

Reduce the heat and leave to steep for 20 minutes.

Step 4

Add the orange zest and the dark rum. Remove from the heat and serve.

Tom Kerridge cooked this dish for HELLO! Online as part of his alternative Christmas dinner to celebrate the release of Free Birds. The film, starring Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler, follows a flock of turkeys trying to get themselves off the menu in the run-up to Christmas