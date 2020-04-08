These bestselling cookbooks are here to switch up your mealtimes Something for every kind of diet

Bored of eating the same old recipes? The coronavirus crisis means many of us are in isolation, and it can often feel like all we do is cook, eat, repeat. If you’re fed up with serving the same meals and in desperate need of some food inspiration, there’s never been a better time to stock up on a great cookbook.

Luckily, we’ve done the digging for you to sort through the recipe books that are actually worth buying. Whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, gluten or dairy intolerant or not following any particular diet, these cookbooks are guaranteed to get you feeling excited about beng in the kitchen again.

Great British Bake Off 2015 winner Nadiya has put her knowledge to good use in this book, which focuses on meals the whole family will love. The mother-of-three includes favourites such as avocado pasta and halloumi curry. Guaranteed to go down a treat!

Nadiya's Family Favourites, £15.87, Amazon

Anyone who’s ever attended Slimming World will know all about website Pinch of Nom, which creates recipe that are syn-free or low-syn. This book combines the very best of the best, and you’ll be able to whip up dishes like chicken balti in a flash.

Pinch of Nom, £9.99, Amazon

Everyone’s favourite P.E teacher Joe Wicks also has his own bestselling cookbook. Veggie Lean in 15 follows the rules of his diet plan, and features a range of meat-free dishes, all prepared in fifteen minutes flat.

Veggie Lean in 15, £8.49, Amazon

No list of cookbooks would be complete without one from Jamie Oliver, and this five-ingredient one is particular good in times of low supermarket stock. Expect crowd-pleasers aplenty.

5 Ingredients, £13, Amazon

Coeliacs or those who avoid gluten in their diet should definitely own this cookbook, which has plenty of delicious recipes you’d never have imagined making before.

Hassle Free, Gluten Free, £15.99, Amazon

Foodies will adore this book featuring Yotam Ottolenghi’s award-winning recipes - 130 of them, no less! You’ll learn how to make delights such as courgette and ciabatta frittata, pappardelle with rose harissa, black olives and capers and more.

SIMPLE, £16.72, Amazon

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or none of the above, Meera Sodha's stunning new collection features recipes inspired by a wide range of Asian cuisines, and we guarantee they’ll be loved by all the family.

East, £11.27, Amazon

A cookbook that’s basically made for busy families, this shows you how to create delicious recipes simply by roasting them in the oven. Some simple preparation will give you the likes of salmon and veg, meatball stew and more. Plus, each recipe takes no longer than 10 minutes to prep, and 30 minutes in the oven.

The Quick Roasting Tin, £9.47, Amazon

Mary Berry’s cookbook is a must for any kitchen. While her cakes are delicious, this also comes with recipes for perfect home-cooked meals, such as lasagne, chicken pot pie and roast beef.

Mary Berry's Complete Cookbook, £16.52, Amazon

More than just a cookbook, BOSH! Teaches you how to switch to a vegan diet - and we guarantee there’s something for the most dedicated meat-lover in your family. Jammin Jambalaya, or a Not-that-Naughty Burger, anyone?

BOSH! Healthy Vegan, £8.46, Amazon

