Royal-inspired cocktails to make at home this Easter The Queen is partial to a Gin and Dubonnet

While Easter weekend plans are on hold this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there's no reason why you can't celebrate the holiday at home. Like many of us, the royals have their own go-to drinks of choice, with the Queen partial to a Gin and Dubonnet.

After spending the days organising an Easter egg hunt for the kids or decorating your home with your very own spring wreath, make sure you settle down on the sofa come evening and treat yourself to a nice, cold beverage. Wearing a crown is entirely optional…

The team at Spritzstudio have come up with eight cocktail ideas, inspired by some of our favourite members of the royal family, from a citrus-based Picante for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a bubbly Black Velvet for Mike and Zara Tindall. Give them a try this weekend - cheers!

The Queen - Negroni

Her Majesty is widely understood to be partial to a Gin and Dubonnet - add a drop of Campari to make a royal Negroni (use Scottish gin from the Isle of Harris, if you want the true Balmoral experience).

Ingredients for a Negroni

25ml Isle Of Harris Gin

25ml Campari

25ml Dubonnet (sweet Vermouth will work)

Method to make a Negroni

Stir with ice in a tumbler glass, garnish with an orange and a handful of fresh berries.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Norfolk Tea Party (Non-alcoholic)

Home-schooling two heirs to the throne can be thirsty work, so afternoon playtime could be washed down with a Norfolk Tea Punch for all the family to enjoy.

Ingredients for a royal-inspired non-alcoholic cocktail

100ml Wild Rooibos Tea (brewed and chilled)

20ml lemongrass syrup

20m lime juice

5 fresh strawberries

50ml Soda water (use English sparkling wine instead to make it alcoholic)

Method for a royal-inspired non-alcoholic cocktail

Squash five strawberries in the base of a highball glass. Pour in all the ingredients and ice. Briefly stir, garnish with a mint sprig and sliced cucumber.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Picante

Prince Harry and Meghan will have to get their Picante hit at home this summer, with Soho House's chains closed for the foreseeable future. Casamigos Brand ambassador, and Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is sure to be providing the tequila.

Ingredients for a Picante cocktail

60ml Casamigos Plata Tequila

15ml Agave Syrup (runny honey will work)

30ml fresh lime juice

3 chilli peppers

A handful of coriander leaves

Method to make a Picante cocktail

Press the peppers and coriander leaves with a rolling pin in the base of a cocktail shaker.

Add the remaining ingredients, cubed ice, then seal the tin. Shake for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a tumbler glass full of ice. Garnish with a halved chilli pepper.

Prince Charles - Wet Hepple Martini

Charles is no stranger to the moors, popping in to visit Hepple Distiller in Northumberland just last year. Reliably told that the Prince takes his martini wet with a strong slug of juniper heavy gin, Bond would not approve.

Ingredients for a Wet Hepple Martini

50ml Hepple Gin

25ml Dry Vermouth

Method for a Wet Hepple Martini

Stir the ingredients over ice for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a frozen martini coupe. Zest some lemon essence from lemon peel onto the glass.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – White Port and Tonic

Their royal wedding plans might have changed, but in the meantime, Beatrice and Edoardo could isolate with the perfect wedding arrival tipple - white port and tonic.

Ingredients for a White Port and Tonic

50ml Grahams Blend No5 white port

125ml Tonic water (1724 tonic to pretend it's the honeymoon)

Method for a White Port and Tonic

Pour over ice, into a wine or goblet glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil.

Zara and Mike Tindall - Black Velvet

While watching re-runs of the Six Nations on a Saturday, we can expect Zara and Mike to take to the Black Velvets, a lusciously simple blend of stout and bubbles.

Ingredients for Black Velvet

25ml Stout

100ml Champagne (or English sparkling wine if you're feeling patriotic)

Method for Black Velvet

Pour the stout into a champagne flute. Gently top with sparkling wine, before giving a quick stir with a spoon.

The Earl of Wessex - Red Snapper (Gin Bloody Mary)

Gin is reportedly Prince Edward's favourite tipple, so we can expect him to add a shot of London Dry gin instead of vodka to his pre-shoot Bloody Mary.

Ingredients for a Red Snapper (Gin Bloody Mary)

50ml Absolut Vodka ( Beefeater gin for Edward)

for Edward) 110ml Tomato juice

20ml Lemon Juice

15ml Lea and Perrins Worcestershire sauce

3 dashes of Tabasco

Tsp of horseradish cream

Pinch of salt and pepper

*Allergens alert

Method for a Red Snapper (Gin Bloody Mary)

Pour all the ingredients into an iced tumbler, give a brief stir. Garnish with the centre part of a bunch of celery and a lemon wedge.

Princess Anne - Rob Roy

The Queen's coolest child, the Princess Royal, is rumoured to be partial to a drop of scotch. A Rob Roy, perfectly balanced, is a cocktail Anne could jump on the back of.

Ingredients for a Rob Roy

50ml Blended Scotch

20ml Sweet vermouth

2 dashes of Orange bitters

5ml Cherry Liqueur

Method for a Rob Roy

Pour all the ingredients into a mixing tin or glass. Add cubed ice, stir for 10 to 15 seconds. Straining into a chilled martini coupe and garnish with an orange peel or a cherry.

Spritzstudio is a creative agency specialising in brand development, bar consultancy & design. A respected voice on cocktail creation and beverage content.

