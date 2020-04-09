Danielle Stacey
Get creative with your drinks cabinet with Spritzstudio's royal-themed cocktail suggestions. From the Queen's love of gin and a negroni, to
While Easter weekend plans are on hold this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there's no reason why you can't celebrate the holiday at home. Like many of us, the royals have their own go-to drinks of choice, with the Queen partial to a Gin and Dubonnet.
After spending the days organising an Easter egg hunt for the kids or decorating your home with your very own spring wreath, make sure you settle down on the sofa come evening and treat yourself to a nice, cold beverage. Wearing a crown is entirely optional…
The team at Spritzstudio have come up with eight cocktail ideas, inspired by some of our favourite members of the royal family, from a citrus-based Picante for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a bubbly Black Velvet for Mike and Zara Tindall. Give them a try this weekend - cheers!
RELATED: Royals and their favourite tipples
The Queen - Negroni
Her Majesty is widely understood to be partial to a Gin and Dubonnet - add a drop of Campari to make a royal Negroni (use Scottish gin from the Isle of Harris, if you want the true Balmoral experience).
Ingredients for a Negroni
Method to make a Negroni
Stir with ice in a tumbler glass, garnish with an orange and a handful of fresh berries.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Norfolk Tea Party (Non-alcoholic)
Home-schooling two heirs to the throne can be thirsty work, so afternoon playtime could be washed down with a Norfolk Tea Punch for all the family to enjoy.
Ingredients for a royal-inspired non-alcoholic cocktail
- 100ml Wild Rooibos Tea (brewed and chilled)
- 20ml lemongrass syrup
- 20m lime juice
- 5 fresh strawberries
- 50ml Soda water (use English sparkling wine instead to make it alcoholic)
Method for a royal-inspired non-alcoholic cocktail
Squash five strawberries in the base of a highball glass. Pour in all the ingredients and ice. Briefly stir, garnish with a mint sprig and sliced cucumber.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Picante
Prince Harry and Meghan will have to get their Picante hit at home this summer, with Soho House's chains closed for the foreseeable future. Casamigos Brand ambassador, and Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is sure to be providing the tequila.
Ingredients for a Picante cocktail
- 60ml Casamigos Plata Tequila
- 15ml Agave Syrup (runny honey will work)
- 30ml fresh lime juice
- 3 chilli peppers
- A handful of coriander leaves
Method to make a Picante cocktail
Press the peppers and coriander leaves with a rolling pin in the base of a cocktail shaker.
Add the remaining ingredients, cubed ice, then seal the tin. Shake for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a tumbler glass full of ice. Garnish with a halved chilli pepper.
Prince Charles - Wet Hepple Martini
Charles is no stranger to the moors, popping in to visit Hepple Distiller in Northumberland just last year. Reliably told that the Prince takes his martini wet with a strong slug of juniper heavy gin, Bond would not approve.
Ingredients for a Wet Hepple Martini
Method for a Wet Hepple Martini
Stir the ingredients over ice for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a frozen martini coupe. Zest some lemon essence from lemon peel onto the glass.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – White Port and Tonic
Their royal wedding plans might have changed, but in the meantime, Beatrice and Edoardo could isolate with the perfect wedding arrival tipple - white port and tonic.
Ingredients for a White Port and Tonic
Method for a White Port and Tonic
Pour over ice, into a wine or goblet glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil.
Zara and Mike Tindall - Black Velvet
While watching re-runs of the Six Nations on a Saturday, we can expect Zara and Mike to take to the Black Velvets, a lusciously simple blend of stout and bubbles.
Ingredients for Black Velvet
Method for Black Velvet
Pour the stout into a champagne flute. Gently top with sparkling wine, before giving a quick stir with a spoon.
The Earl of Wessex - Red Snapper (Gin Bloody Mary)
Gin is reportedly Prince Edward's favourite tipple, so we can expect him to add a shot of London Dry gin instead of vodka to his pre-shoot Bloody Mary.
Ingredients for a Red Snapper (Gin Bloody Mary)
- 50ml Absolut Vodka (Beefeater gin for Edward)
- 110ml Tomato juice
- 20ml Lemon Juice
- 15ml Lea and Perrins Worcestershire sauce
- 3 dashes of Tabasco
- Tsp of horseradish cream
- Pinch of salt and pepper
*Allergens alert
Method for a Red Snapper (Gin Bloody Mary)
Pour all the ingredients into an iced tumbler, give a brief stir. Garnish with the centre part of a bunch of celery and a lemon wedge.
Princess Anne - Rob Roy
The Queen's coolest child, the Princess Royal, is rumoured to be partial to a drop of scotch. A Rob Roy, perfectly balanced, is a cocktail Anne could jump on the back of.
Ingredients for a Rob Roy
- 50ml Blended Scotch
- 20ml Sweet vermouth
- 2 dashes of Orange bitters
- 5ml Cherry Liqueur
Method for a Rob Roy
Pour all the ingredients into a mixing tin or glass. Add cubed ice, stir for 10 to 15 seconds. Straining into a chilled martini coupe and garnish with an orange peel or a cherry.
Spritzstudio is a creative agency specialising in brand development, bar consultancy & design. A respected voice on cocktail creation and beverage content.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.