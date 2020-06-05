Duchess of Cornwall reveals one of her favourite cakes - try the recipe Camilla shares the same taste as the Queen and Prince William

The Duchess of Cornwall has shared a mouth-watering recipe for one of her favourite teatime treats, to celebrate the Big Lunch's first virtual event. It turns out that Camilla, 72, is a big fan of chocolate biscuit cake, just like the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge!

Clarence House has shared a step-by-step recipe to making your very own chocolate biscuit cake from A Royal Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace and it requires no baking – just a bit of patience when it comes to waiting for the mixture to chill.

Camilla loves a chocolate biscuit cake

Camilla is patron of the Big Lunch, which strives to inspire community spirit by encouraging people to have lunch with their neighbours and spend time together. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event is taking place online instead from 6 to 7 June. Ahead of the weekend, the Duchess shared a message of support, saying: "Celebrating the ties that bind us, addressing the feelings of loneliness, the importance of baking bread together have always been at the heart of the Big Lunch. And they are even more vital in these current, challenging times."

Have a go at making your own chocolate biscuit cake for your Big Virtual Lunch and beyond, with this royally-approved recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

Ingredients for chocolate biscuit cake

225g McVitie's Rich Tea biscuits

115g softened unsalted butter

115g unrefined caster sugar

115g chopped dark chocolate

2tbsp warm water, or dark rum if referred

Ingredients for the chocolate ganache:

125g dark chocolate, chopped

125g whipping cream

Method

Step 1

Grease a metal cake ring with butter and line the sides and bottom with baking paper. Place the lined ring onto a flat tray and leave to one side until required.

Step 2

Break the biscuits into small pieces, around 1 to 2cm in size. Do not place into a processor – the biscuits should not become crumbs.

Step 3

Place the softened butter and the sugar into a bowl and cream together until light and fluffy.

Step 4

Melt the chocolate, either in the microwave or over a simmering saucepan of water. Once melted, pour the chocolate onto the butter and sugar and mix thoroughly.

Step 5

Add the water or rum to the mixture, and then add the broken biscuit pieces. Stir well to make sure that all the biscuit pieces are coated with the chocolate mix.

Step 6

Place the mixture into the lined cake ring and carefully but firmly push it down to create an even texture. Place the cake into the fridge to chill and for the chocolate to firm. This could take up to 30 minutes,

For the chocolate ganache:

Step 7

Place the chopped chocolate into a bowl and pour the whipping cream into a saucepan. Bring the cream to a simmer and then pour over the chopped chocolate. Carefully stir until smooth.

Step 8

Take the chocolate biscuit cake out the fridge and remove the cake ring. Place onto a wire rack with a tray beneath it to collect excess ganache.

Step 9

Carefully coat the chocolate biscuit cake with the sauce ganache, making sure that all the cake is evenly coated.

Step 10

Allow to set fully before moving to your service plate and decorating as desired.

