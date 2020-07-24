How to make the ultimate no-bake granola cake It tastes as good as it looks

After a unique, tasty new recipe to wow your family and friends? This Icelandic-style granola cake from Müller is super easy to follow, and the end result looks equally as impressive. Plus, best of all – there’s no baking required!

Müller Corner Icelandic Style Skyr and Granola Cake

Serves 8, Preparation time 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 pack of Bastogne or digestive biscuits

150g Müller butter

x3 Müller Corner Icelandic Skyr pots (Raspberry & Hazelnut, Nuts & Chocolate Coated Balls or Banana & Almond available)

300ml single cream

1 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla powder or paste

100g white chocolate, melted

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Purée the biscuits and butter together in a food processor.

Step 2

Choose a baking tin or container that will act as a mould, grease it with butter and line it with clingfilm, leaving extra at the edges. Then, press the biscuit mix into the bottom and up along the sides of your prepped baking tin.

Step 3

Refrigerate your biscuit base whilst you create your filling.

Step 4

Using a light whisking technique, mix the cream and then add in the three Müller Corner Skyr Yogurt pots, ensuring that you keep the granola within the pots aside for later use.

Step 5

Add the vanilla and icing sugar to your mix. Then melt the white chocolate in a microwave or over a hob, before mixing it into the filling.

Step 6

Remove your biscuit base from the fridge and gently layer the mixture on top. Refrigerate for a further 1.5 hours.

Step 7

Remove your cake from the fridge. Add the Müller Corner Skyr Granola you previously saved from the yoghurt pots to the top of your cake, decorating as you desire. Place the cake back in the fridge for a further 1.5 hours or overnight.

Step 8

To serve, gently lift the cake out of the tin using the clingfilm, and add fresh berries of your choice on top. Ooh la la!

The new Müller Corner Icelandic Style Skyr is super thick yogurt with a side of whole nuts and granola. It’s available in three granola flavours, raspberry and hazelnut granola, nuts and chocolate coated balls granola and banana and almond granola.

