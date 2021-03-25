How to make the Queen's favourite lemon drizzle cake

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

You may have exhausted all baking avenues in lockdown, particularly if you jumped on the banana bread bandwagon last year – but we have an official royal lemon drizzle cake recipe you won't want to skip.

This sticky citrus sponge has long been a British favourite bake. Former royal chef, Darren McGrady, who worked at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, shared his recipe secrets in his latest YouTube video this week.

The chef revealed he gives his lemon drizzle cake an extra oomph with a delicious double glaze and made it for the Queen again and again.

When zesting the lemon, Darren recommends using a microplane grater for a delicate citrus flavour

Speaking about his recipe, the former royal chef said: "The cake stays so amazingly soft and I could bake it on a Friday in the Buckingham Palace kitchens and send it to Windsor Castle for The Queen to enjoy at the weekend."

"I would add the first glaze and the second would be added at Windsor before going up for royal tea."

If you want to try your hand at making the Queen's favourite bake, we have compiled Darren's recipe below so you can enjoy a royal tea at home.

This delicious double glazed lemon drizzle is the only recipe you'll ever need

Lemon Drizzle Cake

INGREDIENTS

Bowl 1

3 eggs

1 cup sour cream

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup sour cream

2 tbs lemon zest

2 tbs lemon juice lemon

Bowl 2

½ cups flour

cup sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Glaze 1

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tbs lemon juice

Glaze 2

1 cup powdered sugar

1-2 tbs lemon juice

Splash of yellow food colour

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Whisk together bowl one and bowl 2. Combine and lightly mix together until no lumps.

Step 2

Spoon into 1lb loaf tin. Bake 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

Step 3

Allow to cool slightly before removing from the tin.

Step 4

Mix together Glaze 1 and heat on the stove until syrupy. Make fork holes into the cake and pour over the glaze.

Step 5

Mix together Glaze 2 (don’t heat) and pour over the lemon cake. Allow to set before cutting.

