Courteney Cox’s Cinco De Mayo cocktail recipe looks SO delicious The Friends alum gave fans a glimpse at her incredible kitchen as she made it.

Excuse us while we wait on our Cinco De Mayo invite from Courteney Cox.

The Mothers and Daughters star just made the yummiest looking cocktail to ring in Cinco De Mayo - and gave fans a peek at her gorgeous kitchen while she was at it.

In a clip Courteney uploaded on Instagram on Wednesday, she can be seen whipping up a Cinco De Mayo Ginger Lime Mocktail - which she turned into a cocktail. "For Cinco De Mayo I’m going to make a ginger-lime mocktail...who am I kidding...I’m going to make a full-on cocktail."

Courteney's ginger lime mocktail recipe is great for summer too!

Courtney goes on to whip it up and even has some fun shaking up the cocktail in a stainless-steel shaker, dancing around in her striped top while she was at it.

“It’s really good even without alcohol,” she says after taking a sip.

The Friends alum listed the full recipe in her caption:

Cinco De Mayo Ginger Lime Mocktail (or not)

•Juice of 1 lime

•Tablespoon of freshly juiced ginger

•Tablespoon of agave (can use a teaspoon if too sweet)

•Sparkling water - around 1/2 cup

•Fresh mint leaves

•A shot of silver tequila

Shake all ingredients with ice, pour, and enjoy. #courteneycoox

Courteney shocked Laura Dern with her turkey burger making skills

Fans swooned over the mocktail/cocktail in the comments, with one writing, "Okay this must be VERY good. I NEED!!” Another added, "Can’t wait to try this. I bet it tastes amazing and fresh at the same time."

As for Courteney’s kitchen, it’s pretty dreamy. She used quite a few gadgets to create the cocktail in her white-walled space, including an impressive juicer and a chic portable ice machine.

A mood-setting light could also be seen in the background.

Courtney has delighted fans for months with her cooking videos on Instagram. In her last one she made turkey burgers that she dubbed ‘the best ever’ - and they looked it. Marriage Story star Laura Dern came over to sample it and after one bite said "It’s insane".

On second thought, maybe we’ll just move in.

