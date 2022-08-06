Kate Middleton's go-to health dish is sure to split opinion The royal is a big fan of a summer salad

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite summer salad has been revealed – and it will no doubt split opinion among fans. The mother-of-three maintains a balanced diet and exercise routine, leaving fans longing to know what her health secrets are.

Duchess Kate's go-to salad dish is surprisingly easy to make and incredibly refreshing - a watermelon salad with feta and onion. According to the Daily Mail, the royal has been a big fan of watermelon salads since at least 2014, and frequently incorporates them into her summer diet. The article also cited tabbouleh, ceviche and gazpacho to be healthy hits with the duchess as well.

Duchess Kate's penchant for watermelon salad may come as a surprise to some royal fans – as the inclusion of fruit in salad is a no-go for many. Additionally, according to Woman & Home, red onion is one of the common foods that the royal family is banned from eating as onion and garlic can often be associated with bad breath - which is hardly ideal for royal engagements.

However, the Instagrammable dish has become wildly popular online thanks to its royal seal of approval and luckily for you, we’ve got the recipe.

Kate Middleton's Watermelon Salad Recipe:

INGREDIENTS

700 g watermelon

1 small red onion

180 g feta cheese

1 bunch of fresh mint

extra virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Scoop out and chop the watermelon flesh into chunks, discarding the peel.

Step 2

Peel and finely slice the onion, crumble the feta, then pick the mint leaves, tearing any larger ones.

Step 3

Place it all into a bowl and combine. Drizzle over a little oil and season with black pepper.

