Tess Daly's high street velvet suit is a total Strictly staple

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are absolutely loving seeing Tess Daly on our screens every Saturday and Sunday evening as she presents Strictly Come Dancing alongside bestie Claudia Winkleman. The blonde beauty always brings the glamour with her evening outfits and we're totally obsessed with her style.

READ: Tess Daly steals the show in figure-hugging lilac gown on Strictly Come Dancing

So you can imagine our delight when we discovered that the mother-of-two has just teamed up with high street mecca House of Fraser. BIBA - the iconic British fashion brand that is stocked there - has partnered with Tess to create an exclusive capsule collection that's ideal for the upcoming party season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

Swoon! It's available exclusively at the department store and has bouji written all over it, at a great price point too; you can pick up items from just £25. The collection features a whopping 31 pieces, including sequin dresses, bold jackets, and elegant jumpsuits. Purses at the ready ladies...

MORE: Tess Daly causes a stir in black dress on Strictly live show

BIBA X Tess Daly is pure eveningwear goals and we can't get enough of vivid jackets especially. If we had to pick, our hero getup has to be this velvet suit. We could so see her rocking this underneath the BBC glitterball.

Tess' new collection with BIBA is out now

Vernon Kay's wife said of the collection: "It’s an honour to be collaborating with BIBA, an iconic British brand I have always admired. I’m thrilled to bits that they allowed me to partner them throughout the entire design process - we even got to delve into the archives and rediscover their 60s heritage."

BIBA x Tess Daly Velvet Jacket, £69.00, House of Fraser

READ: Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house

BIBA x Tess Daly Velvet Trousers,£49.00, House of Fraser

She further quipped: "I have always loved fashion and the art of dressing up and it was a dream come true to create my capsule collection which consists of wardrobe elevating pieces from star- studded leather jackets to party dresses and jumpsuits."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.