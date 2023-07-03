Today's Dylan Dreyer reveals lengths she goes to for son in candid new photo that leaves fans in awe

Dylan Dreyer's entire family have changed their eating habits this year to accommodate her seven-year-old son Calvin, who was diagnosed with Celiac Disease several months ago.

As a result, the Today Show has been going to great lengths to ensure her little boy doesn't miss out when it comes to tasty treats, and found time in her hectic schedule to prepare gluten-free dough to pack up ready to take for their holiday this week.

The family are going away to celebrate Fourth of July, and before work, Dylan whipped up two lots of gluten free dough - one for a pizza base, and another to make hamburger buns.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's parenting hack goes viral

The 41-year-old mother-of-three shared a photo of the meal prep on social media, which had been taken from her kitchen in her home in New York City.

The dough had been made by an assortment of ingredients which were also pictured, including potato starch and tapioca flour.

Dylan Dreyer shared a photo of her meal prep for son Calvin's dietary needs

Dylan wrote alongside the picture: "Just a little gluten-free dough prep for the holiday weekend using everyday ingredients…"

Comments soon flooded in, with many full of praise for the star. "You are an amazing Lady. And such a good Mom. Like my 93 year old mother says, 'If you want something done, give it to a busy person.' I enjoy you so much. Your smile is infectious! Take care!" Another wrote: "I just don't know how you do it!" A third added: "Would love to know these recipes!"

© Photo: Instagram Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan opened up about Calvin's diagnosis on the Today Show, where she was joined by her little boy.

Calvin described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain." The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

Dylan Dreyer with her Today co-stars

The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten. Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

As well as Calvin, Dylan and her cameraman husband Brian Fichera share younger sons Oliver, born in January 2020, and Rusty, born in September 2021.

Dylan Dreyer with sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

Dylan never sits still for long and is often leaving her fans in awe by her busy work schedule, which she balances alongside raising three young boys.

Along with working daily on the Third Hour, she is also the host of Earth Odyssey, which she has presented since 2019 for NBC.

The new series of the show started on June 25 and she has been sharing teaser images on social media ever since, including a recent picture of her with a giraffe at a zoo. Dylan's talents extend beyond hosting too, as she's written two children's books, which have been a huge success.

© Instagram Dylan and husband Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

She first wrote Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, in 2021, followed by Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine, which was released last year.

Most recently, Dylan discovered that she had been recognised with the best illustration award at the Kids' Book Choice Awards.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.