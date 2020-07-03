Celebrities showing off their face masks on Instagram - shop the A-list face coverings

Karen Silas
Celebrities are showing off their face masks on Instagram with the #WearADamnMask challenge. Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian, Kerry Washington & more stars are wearing face masks for a viral challenge. Here’s where you can buy similar face coverings...
When it comes to looking fashionable in a face mask in the time of coronavirus, the struggle is very real – which is why we've become truly passionate lately about tracking down the most stylish masks around. Designer Tory Burch has made it even easier for us to get inspired with her viral social media campaign, the #wearadamnmask challenge.
The challenge, in which followers are encouraged to share a face mask selfie and tag others to do the same, not only sends an important message – if you need to go out in public, especially in closed spaces, WEAR A FACE MASK for the safety of yourself and others – but has also seen some of your favourite stars, from Jennifer Aniston to Kourtney Kardashian, show off their newly-minted face mask style.
That's right: celebrities are not just inspiring us with their red carpet looks and street style, but also their cool face masks! Here are the masks the stars have been wearing in the viral challenge, and where you can get similar looks...
Jennifer Aniston
Just like her famed minimalist style, Jen has gone for a simple, straightforward little black mask by Wolford
Classic Mask, £20, Wolford
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney loves pretty colours and beautifully understated looks, and this luxe-looking mauve face mask hits both
Face My Mask linen cotton masks, pack of 3, £52, Wolf & Badger
Kerry Washington
The Little Fires Everywhere star is right on trend in this sizzling animal print face mask and those Fenty shades!
Leopard face mask, £3.75, Boohoo
Mindy Kaling
The Late Night star's buffalo check face covering is a great monochrome look
Plaid face mask, £11.49, Redbubble
Reese Witherspoon
Reese's red gingham mask evokes her famed ladylike Draper James style
Red gingham mask, £11.49, Redbubble
Olivia Wilde
Olivia got her tropical leaf print mask from L.A.-based brand Masq’d but we found a great lookalike that will take you to the islands
Palm leaves mask, £10.05, Redbubble
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Black-ish star and haircare mogul uses a practical but pretty face mask in soft pink
Reusable Cloth Mask, £12, Casetify
Marissa Tomei
Oscar winner Marisa has gone for the full face and neck mask scarf in coral muslin
Cotton muslin bandana, £11.31 each, Etsy
Diane Von Furstenberg
We love the simplicity of designer Diane’s face covering in a print that is very DVF, and the same vibe can be found in the ASOS mystic print, which comes in a pack of 2 with cherub print mask
ASOS Design 2-pack face covering in mystic (shown) and cherub print, £8.40, ASOS
Tory Burch
The woman behind the challenge set the tone with her beautiful mask that matches her outfit! While her masks aren't yet available in the UK, we found a lookalike – or a Tory Burch scarf will do the trick!
Damask print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle
Tory Burch Americana Bandana neckerchief in ivory, £75, Tory Burch
With so much inspiration, there's no excuse – when you go outside take it from the stars and #wearadamnmask!
