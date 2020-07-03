Celebrities showing off their face masks on Instagram - shop the A-list face coverings The #WearADamnMask challenge is dominating Instagram...

When it comes to looking fashionable in a face mask in the time of coronavirus, the struggle is very real – which is why we've become truly passionate lately about tracking down the most stylish masks around. Designer Tory Burch has made it even easier for us to get inspired with her viral social media campaign, the #wearadamnmask challenge.

RELATED: Sparkly face coverings to add a touch of glam to your outfits

The challenge, in which followers are encouraged to share a face mask selfie and tag others to do the same, not only sends an important message – if you need to go out in public, especially in closed spaces, WEAR A FACE MASK for the safety of yourself and others – but has also seen some of your favourite stars, from Jennifer Aniston to Kourtney Kardashian, show off their newly-minted face mask style.

That's right: celebrities are not just inspiring us with their red carpet looks and street style, but also their cool face masks! Here are the masks the stars have been wearing in the viral challenge, and where you can get similar looks...

Jennifer Aniston

Just like her famed minimalist style, Jen has gone for a simple, straightforward little black mask by Wolford

Classic Mask, £20, Wolford

RELATED: Lace and silk face masks from your favourite lingerie brands

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney loves pretty colours and beautifully understated looks, and this luxe-looking mauve face mask hits both

Face My Mask linen cotton masks, pack of 3, £52, Wolf & Badger

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere star is right on trend in this sizzling animal print face mask and those Fenty shades!

Leopard face mask, £3.75, Boohoo

Mindy Kaling

The Late Night star's buffalo check face covering is a great monochrome look

Plaid face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

Reese Witherspoon

Reese's red gingham mask evokes her famed ladylike Draper James style

Red gingham mask, £11.49, Redbubble

Olivia Wilde

Olivia got her tropical leaf print mask from L.A.-based brand Masq’d but we found a great lookalike that will take you to the islands

Palm leaves mask, £10.05, Redbubble

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star and haircare mogul uses a practical but pretty face mask in soft pink

Reusable Cloth Mask, £12, Casetify

Marissa Tomei

Oscar winner Marisa has gone for the full face and neck mask scarf in coral muslin

Cotton muslin bandana, £11.31 each, Etsy

Diane Von Furstenberg

We love the simplicity of designer Diane’s face covering in a print that is very DVF, and the same vibe can be found in the ASOS mystic print, which comes in a pack of 2 with cherub print mask

ASOS Design 2-pack face covering in mystic (shown) and cherub print, £8.40, ASOS

Tory Burch

The woman behind the challenge set the tone with her beautiful mask that matches her outfit! While her masks aren't yet available in the UK, we found a lookalike – or a Tory Burch scarf will do the trick!

Damask print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

Tory Burch Americana Bandana neckerchief in ivory, £75, Tory Burch

With so much inspiration, there's no excuse – when you go outside take it from the stars and #wearadamnmask!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.