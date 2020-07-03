﻿
celebrities-wearing-face-masks

Celebrities showing off their face masks on Instagram - shop the A-list face coverings

The #WearADamnMask challenge is dominating Instagram... 

Karen Silas

When it comes to looking fashionable in a face mask in the time of coronavirus, the struggle is very real – which is why we've become truly passionate lately about tracking down the most stylish masks around. Designer Tory Burch has made it even easier for us to get inspired with her viral social media campaign, the #wearadamnmask challenge.

RELATED: Sparkly face coverings to add a touch of glam to your outfits

The challenge, in which followers are encouraged to share a face mask selfie and tag others to do the same, not only sends an important message – if you need to go out in public, especially in closed spaces, WEAR A FACE MASK for the safety of yourself and others –  but has also seen some of your favourite stars, from Jennifer Aniston to Kourtney Kardashian, show off their newly-minted face mask style.

That's right: celebrities are not just inspiring us with their red carpet looks and street style, but also their cool face masks! Here are the masks the stars have been wearing in the viral challenge, and where you can get similar looks...

Jennifer Aniston 

jennifer aniston face mask covering

Just like her famed minimalist style, Jen has gone for a simple, straightforward little black mask by Wolford

wolford classic mask fit

Classic Mask, £20, Wolford

BUY NOW

RELATED: Lace and silk face masks from your favourite lingerie brands

Kourtney Kardashian

kourtney kardashian face mask covering

Kourtney loves pretty colours and beautifully understated looks, and this luxe-looking mauve face mask hits both

pink linen cotton high quality face mask covering

Face My Mask linen cotton masks, pack of 3, £52, Wolf & Badger

BUY NOW

Kerry Washington

kerry washington face mask covering

The Little Fires Everywhere star is right on trend in this sizzling animal print face mask and those Fenty shades!

leopard print face mask covering

Leopard face mask, £3.75, Boohoo

BUY NOW

Mindy Kaling 

mindy kaling face mask covering

The Late Night star's buffalo check face covering is a great monochrome look

buffalo check gingham plaid black white face mask

Plaid face mask, £11.49, Redbubble

BUY NOW

Reese Witherspoon 

reese witherspoon face mask covering gingham

Reese's red gingham mask evokes her famed ladylike Draper James style

red gingham face mask covering

Red gingham mask, £11.49, Redbubble

BUY NOW

Olivia Wilde

olivia wilde face mask covering

Olivia got her tropical leaf print mask from L.A.-based brand Masq’d but we found a great lookalike that will take you to the islands

palm tropical print face mask covering pink green

Palm leaves mask, £10.05, Redbubble

BUY NOW

Tracee Ellis Ross

tracee ellis ross face mask covering

The Black-ish star and haircare mogul uses a practical but pretty face mask in soft pink

pink face mask covering casetify

Reusable Cloth Mask, £12, Casetify

BUY NOW

Marissa Tomei

marisa tomei face mask covering

Oscar winner Marisa has gone for the full face and neck mask scarf in coral muslin

muslin scarf mask face coverings

Cotton muslin bandana, £11.31 each, Etsy

BUY NOW

Diane Von Furstenberg 

diane von furstenberg face mask covering

We love the simplicity of designer Diane’s face covering in a print that is very DVF, and the same vibe can be found in the ASOS mystic print, which comes in a pack of 2 with cherub print mask

star galaxy face mask covering

ASOS Design 2-pack face covering in mystic (shown) and cherub print,  £8.40, ASOS

BUY NOW

Tory Burch 

tory burch face mask covering damask white

The woman behind the challenge set the tone with her beautiful mask that matches her outfit! While her masks aren't yet available in the UK, we found a lookalike –  or a Tory Burch scarf will do the trick!

black and white damask face mask covering

Damask print face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

BUY NOW

tory burch damask scarf

Tory Burch Americana Bandana neckerchief in ivory, £75, Tory Burch

BUY NOW

With so much inspiration, there's no excuse – when you go outside take it from the stars and #wearadamnmask!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about face masks

More news