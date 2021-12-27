Tess Daly's fans are obsessed with her off-duty casual outfit at home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're used to seeing Tess Daly in designer dresses, gorgeous jumpsuits and glam high heels on Strictly Come Dancing but it's nice to see her at home looking relaxed and carefree.

On Monday afternoon the 52-year-old posted a photo to Instagram, and she looked chic and casual in a Mint Velvet ensemble while posing with her two pups.

Tess Daly looks relaxed and happy at home

Tess, who's married to Vernon Kay, rocked a pair of monochrome trousers from Mint Velvet and her fans were loving them. One wrote: "Love those trousers! Ab Fab," while another commented: "I want those trousers please…"

Tess' long-time stylist James Yardley also gave the outfit his seal of approval.

Looking relaxed with bare feet, the BBC TV star captioned the shot: "Christmas Day may have come and gone but we still have a mountain of food and leftovers we’ll be making our way through in the next couple of days with these two boys and lots of festive movies."

Sounds like bliss to us.

