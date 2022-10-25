Marc Anthony inundated with support amid huge career change away from music - details The award-winning singer is a man of many talents

Marc Anthony has a house filled with awards from his impressive career in music, but it appears that there's no end to his talents.

The superstar announced last month that he had teamed up with Bulova, a New York City based watch brand with over 147 years of history, for an exclusive relationship celebrating their iconic Bold at Heart spirits.

Most recently, Marc took to Instagram this week to share a behind-the-scenes video from his photoshoot for the collection, which will be released in November.

Alongside the footage, he wrote: "Taking you behind the scenes of the shoot for my Bulova x Marc Anthony watch collection, coming this November."

Fans were quick to show their support for the star, with one writing: "Congratulations Marc," while another wrote: "This is incredible." A third added: "This is so exciting!" A fourth responded: "I can't wait!"

Marc said of the new collection: "I love and will always love music, but I have also been immersed for many years in the world of design, painting, and the arts in general.

Marc Anthony shared a BTS video from his upcoming collaboration with watch brand Bulova

"The opportunity to work with a historic and innovative brand like Bulova allows me to create timepieces which has been a dream of mine since I appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of a timepiece."

He continued: "I am enjoying the whole experience, from my early sketches to the final product, and I am really excited to create signature pieces that are really meaningful to me. I feel like a kid playing in a sandbox, but with the utmost seriousness, curiosity and detail."

Away from work, Marc is a doting father to six children. He shares twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

The award-winning singer is a doting dad to six children

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible.

Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind… "They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

