Helen Skelton's five most daring fashion moments

Whether it be a sultry red carpet gown or a stylish summer ensemble, it's safe to say Helen Skelton is the ultimate fashionista.

Not only is the blonde beauty a TV star but she is also a doting mother to her three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, one, and since she shot to fame on the BBC, the star, 39, has kept fans on their toes with all of her gorgeous outfits.

Keep scrolling to see Helen's five most daring looks…

In October last year, the blonde bombshell set hearts racing with a slinky cut-out gown as she stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards in a vibrant green floor-length dress. The sleeveless gown - by British-born designer Emma Wallace - beautifully showcased her gym-honed physique and featured a cut-out waist, backless design, and a thin strapped cross neckline.

She accessorised the look with large gold hooped earrings, a chunky bracelet, and added statement rings to her overall look. With her silver-toned blonde hair styled to one side in deep curls, Helen highlighted her pretty facial features with smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, a tint of blush and perfect pink lipstick.

Helen certainly isn't shy of a bold ensemble, which couldn't have been more true than in January this year when the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant appeared on BBC's Morning Live in a stunning red and pink colour-block jumpsuit. The bold ME+EM number, features palazzo-style trousers, a scooped neckline and sleeveless detailing.

Helen's petite waistline was further accentuated in the dynamic number with the addition of a thin tanned leather belt, and a pair of metallic sandals. Accessorising the look, Helen amped up the glamour with large gold hoops, a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

One of the Countryfile presenter's most memorable looks has to be from July last year when she attended the annual ITV Summer Party. At the star-studded event, Helen upped the ante with a one-shoulder floral gown featuring a sultry thigh-high slit and dramatic ruffled neckline.

With her blonde tresses swept to one side in a ponytail, the mum-of-three added a touch of blush, winged eyeliner and a beautiful nude shade of lipstick. She accessorised her ensemble with large gold hoops and nude strappy heels.

It's not only the headline-making red carpet looks that Helen always nails as when it comes to a more casual affair she is always on the money and July 2022 was a perfect example when she stepped out in an ultra-stylish maxi dress for her stint on Summer on the Farm.

The fabulous gown featured dramatic frilly sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. The caramel and black patterned ensemble perfectly matched the gold accessories added by the star. She matched the look with a pair of chestnut-hued sandals and opted to wear her long blonde hair down in glamorous curls.

One of Helen's all-time most sultry looks has to be in 2017, when she stepped out at the Grosvenor House Hotel for the Pride of Britain Awards. For the lavish event, Helen wore an off-the-shoulder black dress featuring a daring thigh-high split and off-the-shoulder neckline.

The former Strictly contestant added a pair of dramatic pointed-toe shoes in a subtle nude shade to complete the ensemble. The star swept her long locks into an elegant updo for the occasion and completed her picture-perfect ensemble with a face of camera-ready make-up, comprised of bright pink lipstick and a dramatic smokey eye.

