Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa's new flattering swimsuit is a must-have for summer - and it's $30

Selling Sunset fans know that the hit Netflix show is just as much about the extravagant fashion as it is the extravagant houses, and Heather Rae El Moussa never missed a bit when it came to her stylish outfits.

Now, the Selling Sunset OG has taken to Instagram to show off her new Cupshe swimwear collection, and we need the gorgeous swimwear pieces for our wardrobe immediately.

Heather shared a carousel of snaps modeling her new swimsuits, and the lovely pieces are all less than $35.

The timeless black swimsuit features a plunging neckline with removable cups, along with a crossover tie-back that we love. The one-piece perfectly cinches the waist with its flattering belt, finished with a gold 'C' buckle.

Sharing the photos of her new Cupshe collection with her Instagram followers, the new mom captioned the post: "Obsessed with how I feel in my Cupshe #BeMe collection and I can’t even tell you guys how much I love seeing you all in it too!! It means the world to me."

Fans and friends were quick to show their support of the new range, and Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stauce wrote: "Absolutely glowing!!! Stunning."

Another follower wrote: "I've been wearing Cupshe bathing suits for a few years now. Fabulous suits!" Whilst a third added: "I love Cupshe bathing suits and I have always recommended to friends! You look amazing…Go Mama!"

The 35-year-old also posed in a ribbed swimsuit that featured adjustable spaghetti straps and a rope belt, along with an electric blue one-piece with an underwire bra.

Whether you're looking for a flattering swimsuit for your next holiday or a staple style that you can reach for all year, you'll want to pick up your favorite piece from Heather's collection just in time for summer.

