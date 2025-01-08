Kate Hudson reveals mini-me daughter Rani 'picked apart' her dazzling Golden Globes gown

Forget the 84-carat yellow diamond 'Isadore Necklace' Kate Hudson wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – at the 2025 Golden Globes, the actress donned an equally stunning jewelled pendant from Bulgari.

© Getty Images Kate stunned in Carolina Herrera

Kate looked sensational in a beaded empire-waist Carolina Herrera ball gown for the star-studded occasion. The midnight blue Edwardian-style garment featured mesh detailing and was adorned with 3D rose accents and embellished with intricate sequins, while the strapless neckline added a touch of elegance to the look.

However, what really stole the show was Kate's Titanic inspired diamond-encrusted necklace. Echoing Rose's "la coeur de la mer", the jaw-dropping pendant featured a pear-shaped large sapphire blue stone and was frosted with dainty diamonds along the neck. The choker-style accessory oozed glamor and was paired with an intricate pair of diamond drop earrings.

© Getty Images Kate donned a sparkly Titanic inspire necklace

Kate styled her luscious blonde locks in a chic up-do with the front pieces left out to frame her face.

The 45-year-old's stylish look was courtesy of her six-year-old daughter Rani's unapologetic fashion advice. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Kate revealed that her daughter was "picking apart everything" while she prepared for the important event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

She said: "We're calling it Power Princess.

"That’s what my friends said! I was like, 'Alright, I'll lean in!' My son [Ryder] is going to be 21 in two days, so I don’t know where he is. The other one, [Bingham], is 13 so he's locked himself in his bedroom, so really it’s Rani who's, you know, picking apart everything and making sure I wore the right necklace. She's all over it! She's the girl!"

Kate shares Rani with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and welcomed Ryder with her ex Chris Robinson and Bingham with her ex Matt Bellamy.

Discussing her sensational necklace, Kate said: "Isn’t it gorgeous?

"It's ridiculous. I saw it and I was like, 'I have to wear this!’"

© RGR Collection / Alamy Stock Photo Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003

The actress exuded beauty with her radiant complexion and pink glossy lip, while her spray tan was courtesy of Jenni of SKJ.

Kate presented Hacks actress Jean Smart with the Golden Globe award for the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series alongside Mindy Kalin.

© Getty Images The pendant was inspired by Titanic

Despite the glitzy party scene, Kate revealed she wouldn't be drinking alcohol on the occasion due to taking part in Dry January. The star is clearly taking care of her vocals after releasing her debut studio album, Glorious, last year.

Discussing her transition into singing, she said: "[Music] is just my love language."