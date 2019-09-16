﻿
Harper Beckham's cutest FROW moments through the years – see how much she's changed!

She's been stealing the spotlight since she was a tot

Holly Willoughby's pink check skirt is SO popular with This Morning viewers
harper-beckham-frow-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
With a coveted clothes designer for a mum and a well-groomed, suave sports star for a dad, it was always Harper Beckham's fate to be a mini fashionista. The pint-sized star had the best day at London Fashion Week on Sunday, supporting her mum Victoria at the former Spice Girl's SS20 show. Sitting on the front row alongside her brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, Harper sat pride of place on her dad's lap – and next to Anna Wintour. She completely stole the show, looking all grown up in a high-neck floral dress with her hair scraped into a tight bun, just like her mother's.

But Harper's no stranger to hanging out with the fash pack. The little girl has had a front row seat since she was a baby, making her debut when she was just one. Take a look at her cutest photos through the years…

harper-beckham-debut
Photo: © PA
Harper was 14 months old when she made her FROW debut, joining her mum at the presentation of her fashion label, Victoria, during New York Fashion Week in 2012. While models showcased Victoria's spring and summer looks from her casual label, Harper was oblivious to all the fuss she was making.

harper-beckham-frow-2013
Photo: © Rex
In 2013, Harper joined her dad on the front row, looking sweet in a pleated dress and mini topknot. All eyes were on the two-year-old, who was more interested in her fellow fashion guests than her mum's presentation!

harper-beckham-2014
Photo: © Getty Images
Doing what many three-year-olds do, Harper was hilariously caught picking her nose at Victoria's 2014 show!

harper-beckham-at-burberry
Photo: © Getty Images
The little girl doesn't just attend her mum's shows. Here Harper is pictured with her parents David and Victoria and her three big brothers at Burberry's London in Los Angeles event in April 2015.

harper-beckham-2015-frow
Photo: © Rex
Poor Harper wasn't having the best time at her mum's Fall 2015 show in New York!

harper-beckham-2016-frow
Photo: © Rex
Or the following year at Victoria's Fall 2016 show. Harper sat on her dad's lap, immaculately dressed in a black cape coat with her long hair plaited in two braids.

harper-beckham-frow-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
A smile at last! In 2018, the youngest of the Beckham clan got a kiss on the cheek from her mum following Victoria's presentation. She showed off her missing front teeth as she grinned for the cameras.

harper-beckham-frow-2018-new
Photo: © Getty Images
How stylish does Harper look? At London Fashion Week in 2018, the budding fashionista, who sported a chic bob, could have passed as a mini Parisian!

