Harper Beckham's cutest FROW moments through the years – see how much she's changed!

With a coveted clothes designer for a mum and a well-groomed, suave sports star for a dad, it was always Harper Beckham's fate to be a mini fashionista. The pint-sized star had the best day at London Fashion Week on Sunday, supporting her mum Victoria at the former Spice Girl's SS20 show. Sitting on the front row alongside her brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, Harper sat pride of place on her dad's lap – and next to Anna Wintour. She completely stole the show, looking all grown up in a high-neck floral dress with her hair scraped into a tight bun, just like her mother's.
But Harper's no stranger to hanging out with the fash pack. The little girl has had a front row seat since she was a baby, making her debut when she was just one. Take a look at her cutest photos through the years…
