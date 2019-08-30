Cowboy boots are the key boot trend for AW19 - just ask Gigi Hadid, Holly Willoughby and Kendall Jenner These boots are made for... autumn

We've seen sock boots have their moment and we've watched biker boots reign supreme but we all know the classic cowboy boot never truly goes out of style. Traditionally a classic black or brown leather, cowboy boots have been in and out of fashion, but now they're very much back. From Fendi's mustard yellow or baby pink pairs to Calvin Klein's bright red or dalmatian print set and Ganni's fluorescent pink or metallic variations, the humble cowboy boot has had THE ultimate glow-up perfect for AW19.

In fact, the popularity of cowboy boots is proving so popular that consumer shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it has seen a 2000% increase in searches for Western boots in the last month. And with celebrities from Gigi Hadid, Holly Willoughby, Michelle Keegan and Kendall Jenner nailing the trend it's no wonder the search has soared.

And don't forget the royals! As we know, the Duchess of Cambridge loves her cowboy boots. The 37-year-old has often swapped sophisticated heels for more sporty and comfortable boots. From 2011 and 2016, she was seen in similar brown cowboy boots from R.Soles London on multiple occasions.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby is also a fan of the trend, often toning down feminine outfits with chunky boots during her time presenting on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! last year. One of her most notable looks in the jungle as the yellow and black dress designed by Ibizan label De La Vali, which she wore with the 'Marlyn' calf-length western leather boots by Ganni, costing £460. Michelle Keegan also recently opted for the ankle version of the same black and white Ganni boots, showing the cowboy trend is definitely back - and better than ever!

Since Holly dazzled the nation with her I'm a Celeb country-style we have seen Kendall Jenner rock a long dusty blue pair, Gigi nail the boho vibe with contrasting star details and Priyanka Chopra shine in a bright white pair, showing that this cowboy boot makeover is on the up. We recommend getting on the trend fast, so you can stun just like these girls the next time you stroll into the saloon - you heard it here first!

Scroll down to shop our favourite cowboy boots on the high street...

Topshop

SHOP: Western boots, £39, Topshop

ASOS

SHOP: Adelaide western boots, £45, ASOS Design

Marks & Spencer

SHOP: Cream western boots, £95, Marks & Spencer

River Island

SHOP: Cut-out boots, £120, River Island

Kurt Geiger London

SHOP: Crystal boots, £179, Kurt Geiger London

Office

SHOP: Vagabond boots, £120, Office

New Look

SHOP: Western boots, £27.99, New Look

