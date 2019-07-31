﻿
What to expect from Meghan Markle's Marks & Spencer collection - a sneak peek!

What to expect from Meghan Markle's Marks & Spencer collection - a sneak peek!
What to expect from Meghan Markle's Marks & Spencer collection - a sneak peek!

Meghan Markle and Marks and Spencer
It's official - the Duchess of Sussex is joining forces with Marks & Spencer (and other retailers) for an inspiring capsule collection for Smart Works. A spokesperson for M&S said: "Marks & Spencer is excited and proud to be involved in this unique capsule collection as part of our ongoing work with Smart Works. We look forward to sharing more information with our customers in due course."

 

As this is very exciting, we've taken a look through M&S's new-in collection to get a feel of what *might* be included in Meghan's edit. Granted, this *will* change, as the collection will no doubt be an Autumn Winter edit, but the themes will likely be similar. Scroll down to see what we're predicting. 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer suit
A super smart suit

 

Meghan knows the value of a smart suit and we all know that an important meeting in the office requires one. Play it safe in this black blazer and wide-leg trousers and add a jazzy accessory - a bright coloured scarf perhaps. 

 

Black blazer, £59, and trousers, £25, Marks & Spencer 

 

PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range has dropped and it's proving to be a big success

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer suit
A jazzy scarf 

The perfect way to jazz up a simple outfit - a jazzy scarf. 

Geometric scarf, £15, Marks & Spencer 

 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer white shirt
A white blouse 

 

A workwear wardrobe NEEDS a white blouse, and this soft white version is perfect. At £35, it's a good price point, and one that you will wear for years to come. 

 

Soft white shirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer blue suit
A coloured suit 

 

Sometimes, to get noticed in the workplace, you need to embrace bright colours. Stand out from the crowd in this gorgeous blue cord suit. 

 

Cord Blazer, £99, and trousers £69, Marks & Spencer  

checked-blazer
The perfect check blazer 

 

If you can wear jeans to the office - or you have dress down Fridays - this is the perfect addition to the look. The smart checked design will make you feel smart, but still cool. 

 

Blazer, £99, Marks & Spencer

comfy-shoes
A pair of comfy shoes 

 

Can't deal with heels? Join the club. These ballet flats are game changers for the office as they look stylish, but they're also super comfortable thanks to the Insolia Flex which recuses the pressure on the soles of your feet. 

 

Ballet flats, £35, Marks & Spencer 

cashmere
Cashmere

 

Is your air conditioning on full blast in the office? You might need some cashmere in your life but that can get a little expensive. Thankfully, M&S has a £15 jumper made from Cashmilon fabric - it's designed to stay cosy and comfortable wash after wash.

 

Cashmere round neck jumper, £15, Marks & Spencer 

patterned-trousers
A pair of patterned trousers 

 

The printed trouser is the ideal choice for the office. We're loving the print on these as it's giving us Victoria Beckham chain print vibes - a print the Duchess of Sussex is a fan of. 

 

Trousers, £35, Marks & Spencer 

shorts
Smart city shorts 

 

Who says you can't wear shorts to the office? Yes, your denim shorts are probably a no-no but if you work in a fairly relaxed environment, a pair of city shorts will be fine. 

 

Linen check shorts, £35, Marks & Spencer 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer dress
A smart knitted dress

 

Oh how we hope Meghan adds in a dupe of something she has already worn. This knitted dress from M&S is very similar to the frock Meghan wore for the final day of October's royal tour in New Zealand (at a fraction of the price, of course).

 

Knitted dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer skirt
A midi skirt 

 

A midi skirt is a great investment. You can wear it at the weekend with a T-shirt, denim jacket and a pair of Converse but you can also add a smart top, and a pair of wedges and wear it for work. 

 

Polka dot midi skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer poppy
A poppy 

 

Well, Meghan is in the royal family. She might well add a poppy brooch within her collection. All profits (£3.75) from its sale will be paid to The Royal British Legion Trading Limited, which gives its taxable profits to The Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland. For more information visit britishlegion.org.uk.

 

Enamel Poppy Brooch, £12.50, Marks & Spencer 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer shoes
A pair of smart heels 

 

When you've got a presentation looming, you might want to strut into the boardroom wearing a pair of killer heels. These £19.50 are perfect - comfy, stylish, and the ideal heel height. Work it, girl! 

 

Smart court shoes, £19.50, Marks & Spencer 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer silk dress
A shirt dress 

 

A pencil dress is all well and good in theory, but the shirt dress is fast-becoming our favourite office look. Smart and stylish, you need to have this hanging in your wardrobe. 

 

Silk printed shirt dress, £99, Marks & Spencer

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer studded earrings
A pair of delicate earrings 

 

Leave your chandelier earrings for the weekend and frost your ears with a pair of delicate studded earrings. 

Platinum studs, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer top
A meeting-ready top 

 

Last-minute meeting with the boss? You'll need a smart top you can reach for. If you get nervous in meetings and suffer from a red blotchy flare-up around the neck - this is what you need. 

 

High neck top, £35, Marks & Spencer

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer trench coat
A trench coat 

 

No work wardrobe is complete without a trench coat - and M&S do the trench so well. We're really loving this check version. 

 

Check trench coat, £49.50, Marks & Spencer 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer bag
A work bag 

 

Umbrella: check. Makeup bag: check. Diary: check. The kitchen sink: check, check, check. We all know you need a decent work bag for the office and this tote is ideal. 

 

Leather tote, £69, Marks & Spencer 

A Meghan Markle-esque Marks and Spencer watch
A watch 

 

How else will you know it's home time? 

Tortoiseshell watch, £35, Marks & Spencer 

 

