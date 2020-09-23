PrettyLittleThing's face mask dress has got everybody talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Guilty of constantly forgetting your face mask? PrettyLittleThing has got you covered.

Face masks have quite literally become the must-have fashion accessory of 2020 and now PLT's latest launch has got everybody talking. Unveiling the new £15 mask bodycon dress, the brand has created the ultimate hybrid outfit, so you can head out for socially distanced drinks with the girls.

We're still on the fence about it, but this one-of-a-kind style has already proved popular – it's selling like hotcakes!

Face mask dress, £15, PrettyLittleThing

Available in UK sizes 4-16, it's made from soft, form-fitting jersey and features long sleeves and a mask detail. Putting a new spin on the traditional little black dress, PrettyLittleThing recommends pairing your new purchase with strappy heels and simple accessories. Looking for something more casual? Add box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag into the mix.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, PrettyLittleThing has also launched a variety of face mask designs online. From tie-dye to leopard print, monograms to mesh, the brand has a whole host of gorgeous styles perfect for everyday use.

PrettyLittleThing have us launched a Beauty Advent Calendar for Christmas 2020

Sure, 2020 has been a strange year, but PrettyLittleThing are already getting us in the Christmas spirit. As well as the new face mask dress, PLT has just revealed its £40 beauty advent calendar, which is worth a whopping £160! Take a peek behind 24 little pink doors and you'll find a luxury haul of skin and beauty products sure to give you that holiday season glow.

Wrapped in PLT's signature unicorn print, this festive find will transform your skincare regime and your glam game – think super hydrating face masks, Insta Strobing Highlighter, self-tanning towelettes, and statement lashes. Spoil yourself with the best pampering picks from Morphe, Beauty Works, Tatti Lashes, and Vita Liberata.

