Meghan Markle's go-to-handbag brand has some great offers in the Black Friday sale Treat yourself to a royally-approved bag, for less!

Back in 2017, Prince Harry's stunning (then) fiancée Meghan Markle worked the crowd during the happy couple's first joint royal engagement in Nottingham and everyone loved the bride-to-be's outfit! One of the items that went viral instantly was the actress's gorgeous Strathberry handbag. The plush tote, priced at £545, comes in a variety of shades but Meghan opted for a rich burgundy, which sold out in an incredible 11 minutes after the photos surfaced. If, like us, you've had your eye on this bag ever since, you will be pleased to know that it's going into the Black Friday sale! The Strathberry Midi Tote and a whole host of other bags will be discounted - up to 30 percent - from 26 November until 2 December.

Meghan with her Strathberry tote in 2017

After Meghan married Harry, she was spied in Ireland in 2018, wearing an emerald green top and skirt by one of her favourite designers Givenchy.

She carried the same tote she rocked in 2017, but in tan. The stunning bag looked fabulous paired with her gorgeous outfit – and sold out just hours after she was spotted with it.

The Strathberry Midi Tote in various colours, will be up to 20 percent off

HELLO! spoke to owner of Strathberry, Leeanne Hundleby, who gave us the lowdown on the 'Meghan' effect and how it was a total surprise when the actress was first spotted carrying their handbag.

The Duchess carried the same bag in tan, a year later

Revealing how she felt when she discovered Meghan had been pictured with the bag, Leeanne said: "We had no idea Meghan would be wearing the bag in Nottingham. We first realised something was going on when people started to call the office and ask if Meghan was carrying our bag."

Meghan has the green version of the East/West - and you can get the red, with 20 percent off

Leeanne and her team were "thrilled and honoured" that Meghan chose their accessory for her 1 December outing. Enquiries started immediately and the phone has "never stopped ringing".

