Meghan Markle's Christmas Gift List for 2020: 10 presents Prince Harry might buy her

Prince Harry (and Archie), take note – this is your crib sheet for what to buy Meghan Markle this Christmas. You're welcome!

And since the Duchess of Sussex is the doyenne of all things cool, eclectic yet elegant, there’s bound to be plenty of holiday gifts on her list that you’ll want to add to yours, too. Plus, if you’re strapped for Christmas present ideas for your bestie, sister or mum, think of this as your one-stop shop for all things fashionable and festive.

From the new pieces from Meghan’s beloved fashion brands and the book we bet will adorn her kitchen table, to gifts for her new LA home, get inspired and shop these Meghan Markle inspired Xmas gifts.

Diptyque Roj Majeste candle, £58, SpaceNK

Meghan loves to scent her LA home with Diptyque candles, and their limited edition festive fragrance is pure joy for the holidays with clove, rose, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Alphabet pendant charm, £95, Monica Vinader

This would make a great gift from Archie to his mum, who loves to wear her heart on her accessories with personalised pendants and earrings. Monica Vinader's alphabet pendant charm comes in a few varities and metals, so one to suit all tastes.

Rayo Honey tote bag, £63.67, Amazon

This tote bag tops Oprah Winfrey's gift guide, and is something Meghan Markle would definitely carry - the inspirational quote and eco-credentials are pure Meghan.

Measuring cups, £24.50, Oliver Bonas

Cooking fans like Meghan will always appreciate cute kitchen accessories, and these ceramic measuring cups are pure perfection. Handmade by artisans in Portugal, the terracotta cups are the chicest measuring cups.

Eberjay pyjamas, £140, Net-A-Porter

Meghan loves Eberjay, and their latest design is out of this world (literally) with a celestial pattern. Chic but cosy, they're the cool girls go-to brand for pjs.

Minimalist notebook, £12.50, Hex&Ginger

Journalling is something Meghan credits with helping to put things into perspective, and a "really powerful" activity she does daily. So a new notebook for 2021 will surely be on Meghan's list - we love this minimalist notebook from British brand Hex&Ginger.

The Josephine tea, £18.95, Harvey Nichols

A great little stocking filler for Meghan is this delicious Ceylon black tea, said to be one of her favourites. The cute tin can be reused too.

Coin purse, £55, DeMellier

We adore this coin purse from DeMellier, an accessories brand Meghan has carried time and time again. It can also be monogrammed, for that extra special touch.

Tignanello wine, £119.99, Amazon

This wine is so high up on Meghan's favourite tipple lists that she even named her lifestyle blog, The Tig, after it. Considered one of Italy's finest, Meghan's favourite red wine is a blend of predominantly Sangiovese, with some Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc mixed in.

Kate Somerville Face The Glow kit, £55, Cult Beauty

That glossy, gorgeous skin of Meghan's is top of our wish lists - and she is a big fan of Kate Somerville and her glow-inducing skincare. This starter kit would be a great gift for anyone wanting to kickstart their skincare routine, Meghan style.

