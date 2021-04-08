Remember Duchess Kate's pink Chanel jacket? Mango has got a modern version to wow with

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're looking for a wardrobe staple that will last for years to come, a tweed jacket is a fantastic piece to have in your closet – and no one knows that better than Kate Middleton!

The Duchess of Cambridge was über chic wearing a boxy pink Chanel tweed jacket during an official visit to Canada in 2011, and now you can find a modern new lookalike at none other than Mango.

Kate Middleton wore a pink tweed Chanel jacket during a visit to Canada with Prince William in 2011

The pink Mango tweed jacket has a similar shape to Duchess Kate’s classic Chanel, with straight lines, button front and a flattering cut hitting just at the waist.

Pink tweed jacket, £69.99 ($199.99), Mango

And Mango’s stylish copy Kate is from the brand’s sustainable Committed Collection, a line which aims to have a reduced environmental impact.

Kate Middleton's best tweed jacket looks

Duchess Kate's Dolce & Gabbana grey tweed look with matching skirt

The Duchess of Cambridge absolutely loves tweed year round, and has worn everything from dresses to coats in what was once a traditional menswear fabric.

GET THE LOOK: M&S Collection grey tweed jacket, £59 ($105), Marks & Spencer

The best part of having tweed in your wardrobe is that it works for any occasion – Kate has even worn it as evening wear!

But if you want a simple way to add that royal touch to your wardrobe, a tweed jacket is an easy way to go.

The Duchess of Cambridge also loves a tweed jacket with a collar, like this blue one which she has worn multiple times

It’s a versatile piece that you can dress up by layering over dresses, or team with a matching skirt or trousers, just like Duchess Kate.

GET THE LOOK: Blue tweed jacket, was £159 now £119, Karen Millen

You can also dress a tweed jacket down by pairing it with a simple t-shirt and jeans for a cool weekend look.

With spring’s fabulous tweed looks, you can shop a Kate-style jacket for every occasion...

