Marks & Spencer's lookalike of Kate Middleton's floral dress is blooming lovely

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

One of our favourite Kate Middleton floral looks was the green dahlia print dress by Rochas that the Duchess wore to the 2017 Chelsea Flower Show. And that’s why we got so excited when we spotted a lookalike of the sold-out dress at Marks & Spencer.

RELATED: Marks & Spencer brings Kate Middleton's iconic blue polka dots back for summer

While the Rochas silk midi dress had a price tag of around £1,500, the Marks & Spencer version from Phase Eight comes in at £150.

The Rochas dress is no longer available, but you can still style your Phase Eight look just like Kate! The Duchess accessorised with her favourite £125 Monica Vinader siren earrings and nude ‘Fern’ heels from LK Bennett.

Duchess Kate wore a £1,500 dahlia print dress by Rochas to the Chelsea Flower Show

Available in sizes 8 to 18, the Phase Eight floral dress has the same chic deep emerald colour, A-line skirt and graphic white floral as Duchess Kate’s designer look.

RELATED: Marks & Spencer’s must-have spotty midi dress is finally back in stock

Phase Eight Floral V-Neck Dress, £150, Marks & Spencer

And if you love the colour combo, M&S has more lovely green floral looks to choose from that we could definitely see in Kate’s closet.

Phase Eight Floral Round Neck Belted Midi Dress, £130, Marks & Spencer

The Phase Eight midi dress has a rounded neck and short sleeves like Kate’s look, but is cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

There’s nothing like a pretty floral dress for summer - just ask the Duchess of Cambridge, who is known for her wardrobe full of blossoming looks like these.

KEEP READING: Royals and celebrities who love Marks & Spencer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.