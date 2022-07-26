Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice's most affordable shops have major sales on right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice are known for their fabulous taste in dresses. Both enjoy colourful creations, great cuts, and sport a pure mix of designer and high street threads.

Seeing as the summer is in full swing, you may be checking the sales for a new dress. If that's so, you may be interested to know that some of the royals' favourite labels have summer sales on right now, and you can make some great savings - maybe even picking up a royally approved frock (or bag) or two…

So get ready to take note about these amazing sales, at brands from Needle & Thread to Marks & Spencer, with some retailers offering savings of up to 70% and even 80%! You just can't beat these right royal discounts...

Needle & Thread

Both Kate and Beatrice have worn dazzling label Needle & Thread on many occasions – the Princess is seen in one of the brand's signature floral looks, above. Prince William's wife memorably wore the luxury brand back in 2020 for an event at Buckingham Palace, plus let's not forget the royal's red 'Aurora' dress sold out in record time and, now back in stock, is still a best-seller. Some of the brand's best-loves styles are now on offer in the Last Chance Summer Sale with up to 70% percent off! What are you waiting for?

Bijou Rose Dress, was £360 now £144, Needle & Thread

DeMellier

DeMellier is one of the most popular handbag brands amongst the royals – not only do Beatrice and Kate have DeMellier bags in their wardrobes, everyone from the Duchess of Sussex to the Duchess of Cornwall love them, too. Princess Beatrice has the Dubai tote (which is no longer available), while Duchess Kate has been spotted with the Nano Montreal. Shop your own DeMellier bag right now in the sale!

The Casablanca tote, was £385 now £175, DeMellier

L.K.Bennett

Mother-of-three Kate has stayed loyal to L.K.Bennett ever since she wore the brand's nude heels back in 2011, and the stylish royal loves the brand's frocks, too, stepping out in the 'Dee' dress from the Ascot collection. Shop major discounts now...

Valerie Shirt Dress, was £279 now £195, L.K.Bennett

Reformation

Princess Beatrice loves looks from Reformation, joining fellow famous fans from Jennifer Lopez to Taylor Swift. While the Reformation site, where you can shop one of Beatrice's loveliest Reformation looks – the blue and white Carolena dress (£248), above – doesn't have a sale on right now, you can buy the label for less in the Net-a-Porter sale, where you'll find discounts of up to 80%!

Reformation Gavin dress, was £238 now £119, Net-a-Porter

Marks & Spencer

Amongst her designer wardrobe, the Duchess of Cambridge also has a whole collection of gems from none other than M&S, from trainers to dresses and even trouser suits. Get up to 50% off royal approved fashion in the Marks & Spencer summer sale.

Satin Polka Dot Midaxi Tea Dress, was £49.50 now £37, Marks & Spencer

The Vampire's Wife

Beatrice and Kate have a penchant for designer brand The Vampire's Wife, and they both wore emerald dresses by the brand. Kate has donned the Falconetti dress and Beatrice wore the sold-out 'Veneration' dress to Ellie Goulding's wedding. And of course, there's Duchess Kate's show-stopping pink dress which she wore in Belize, above, in 2022. And there's currently AN EXTRA 20% OFF already reduced looks by the quirky glam label at Matches.

The Vampire's Wife The Midnight Leavers dress, was £893 now £481, Matches

Whistles

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie have worn frocks from Whistles plenty of times. Eugenie has reworn her go-to Belize Print Dobby dress from the brand frequently. Right now, you can find some amazing pieces for up to 50% off. Swoon…

Climbing vine trapeze dress, was £149 now £95, Whistles

