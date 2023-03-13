Duchess Sophie wows in smart skirt and sentimental jewellery for special outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Duchess Sophie looked lovely in an elegant white coat and matching skirt to join her fellow senior royals at the annual Commonwealth Day service on Monday afternoon.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Prince Edward, the newly appointed Duchess of Edinburgh was the picture of elegance in her bridal inspired look. Sophie, formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, sported a smart cream Proenza Schouler coat paired with a midi-length skirt. She clasped a white leather bag in her hands and completed her look with a pair of nude stilettos. Take a look at the video below to see her arrival alongside her husband...

WATCH: The newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive at Commonwealth Day service

Sophie kept her makeup look natural and radiant, enhancing her features with a sweep of pink blusher and a rosy lipstick.

The 58-year-old mother-of-two styled her blonde hair in a chic chignon, worn pinned underneath a pretty Jane Taylor hat.

A dazzling brooch adorned the lapel of her jacket, but it was her earrings that really caught our attention. Sophie opted to wear her wedding day earrings, which were designed by none other than her husband Prince Edward.

Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in bridal white

Sophie and Prince Edward were accompanied by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

A number of famous faces were also in the crowd, including Geri Horner, who opted for a surprising choice of shoe, and Alexandra Burke.

This marks the first time that Kate and Sophie – who famously share a close bond – have been reunited publicly in almost three months.

Duchess Sophie arrived in style alongside Prince Edward

The last time they stepped out together was during the church service on Christmas Day in Sandringham, and before that, the Duchess supported the Princess at her second Christmas carol concert.

Monday marks the King and Queen Consort's very first Commonwealth service of their reign. The monarch will deliver a special message marking the occasion from the Great Pulpit in the church where he will be crowned in two months' time.

Following the Westminster Abbey service, Charles, Camilla and the senior royals will entertain the Commonwealth secretary-general, high commissioners, foreign affairs ministers and other members of the Commonwealth community at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Charles is now head of the Commonwealth, following in the late Queen's footsteps after she successfully lobbied for him to take on the role.

Sophie joined her fellow senior royals for the Westminster Abbey service

A Commonwealth flag for peace will be carried in the procession of Commonwealth members' flags to mark 2023 as Commonwealth Year of Peace.

Guests of honour among the 2,000-strong congregation will include the Commonwealth secretary-general, the prime minister of Samoa, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the UK and the Commonwealth.

