Duchess Sophie looks slick and sophisticated in leg-lengthening power suit

The Duchess of Edinburgh switched up her typically feminine, ultra glamorous spring wardrobe on Tuesday when she stepped out in a chocolate brown power suit - a repeat of one of her best looks.

Duchess Sophie, 59, chose slick and sleek tailoring for her tour of the west coast. The royal, along with her husband Prince Edward, visited the Isle of Tiree, the Isle of Skye and the Isle of Coll in a jam-packed day of engagements.

Footage shared by STV shows that the Duchess maed a departure from her pastel-hued wardrobe. The mother-of-two rocked the ‘Stephanie’ double-breasted wool blazer and ‘Vesta’ trousers from Gabriela Hearst - a favourite brand of the Duchess of Sussex.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Sophie previously wore the same chocolate brown Gabriela Hurst trouser suit

Complete with a super high waist and pleated detailing, Sophie’s trousers worked wonders to accentuate her statuesque silhouette, while the waist-cinching blazer complemented her feminine frame.

Opting for practicality over style, the royal chose a chic Sophie Habsburg ‘Paloma’ bag for her handbag, adding delicate pearl earrings to complete her tonal look.

Sophie’s look comes just days after she stepped out in a polarising fashion look, dividing royal style fans as she paired olive-green flared trousers with a striped T-shirt and camel-hued blazer.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images Duchess Sophie turned heads in her green trousers

Most divisive was the royal’s suede grey heels, which many royal fans said “clashed” with her ensemble.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a pro at power dressing

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Duchess Sophie prove her penchant for sharp tailoring.

Back in January, the Duchess wore a tasteful tailored power suit that was comprised of a fitted single-breasted blazer and a pair of coordinating trousers with a slight flare from the knee down, both by Victoria Beckham.

© Getty Sophie rocked a green power suit back in January

Sophie teamed the emerald green suit with a chiffon shirt in a monochrome abstract print, also by Victoria Beckham, which she wore tucked into the green trousers.

© Steve Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Back in the 1990s, Duchess Sophie was a suit-wearing London girl

Miranda Holder, royal style expert and celebrity stylist previously told HELLO! that the key to perfecting a power suit is all in the length.

“Pay attention to where the jacket ends on your leg,” she recommends. “Ensure that it is your slimmest point for the most figure-flattering effect."