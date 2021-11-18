Jane Levy shares first trailer for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Jane Levy has shared the trailer for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, a holiday special for the beloved TV show Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

"Cozy up, make yourself a snack and get your butt on the couch… Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is coming to you December 1st," she tweeted, revealing the first trailer.

WATCH: Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas trailer

The musical comedy-drama series was canceled at NBC after just two seasons but ended on a big cliffhanger, and Roku saved the show to offer a one-off movie special that would wrap up the story.

The film will see Jane's character Zoey - a San Francisco-based coder who, during a routine check-up, is gifted with the ability to hear people's innermost thoughts through the medium of big, colorful musical numbers - struggle to come to terms with her first Christmas without her father, who tragically passed away.

Supported by her mom, family, best friend Mo and boyfriend Max (Skylar Astin) Zoey attempts to host her first Christmas dinner all while still grieving her loss.

"Making hot chocolate bombs as we speak! Saving one for Zoey’s night!" commented one fan as another added: "I can't wait to watch. I wish it was the first of December already."

"Can’t think of a better way to kick off December!" tweeted one excited fan.

The show won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming in 2020, and Jane was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2021 for her performance.

But NBC canceled it earlier in 2021, due to recent low ratings. The second season averaged just over 1.8million total viewers, down ten per cent from its first run.

Another factor that surely played a part was the high cost of licensing music for the show. Recent episodes have featured the cast covering the likes of Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Elton John.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas airs on Roku on 1 December 2021.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas airs on Roku on 1 December 2021.