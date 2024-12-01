Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Al Roker reveals styled out blunder during Thanksgiving show — did you spot it?
Today's Al Roker reveals styled out blunder during Thanksgiving show — did you spot it?
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown -- Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb© Getty Images

Al Roker reveals styled out blunder during Today Thanksgiving show — did you spot it?

The Today Show co-hosts commandeered the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade special

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Al Roker joined his Today Show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb once again, as is tradition, to host the NBC special airing of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Despite a parade this year rocked by rain and a sudden cold spree across the nation, the event turned out to be just as jovial and joyful as always.

However, with live TV, you never know what could happen given the immense time crunches the hosts deal with, and Al, 70, took to social media to point out a tiny moment that may have gone unnoticed by fans.

He posted a snapshot of himself, Savannah and Hoda sitting during a moment from the special, although he appeared notably shorter than the other two. As it turns out, it was because his chair happened to be much lower than theirs, hence the odd illusion.

The situation was due to a quick mishap before returning to the air from commercial break, as Al wrote: "And for the record, I literally got into the chair :03 before the commercial break ended and we discovered the seat was too low."

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- 59th Street and Columbus Circle -- Pictured: Al Roker© Getty Images
Al pointed out that the Macy's Parade special wasn't completely in his favor

 Luckily, the entire situation was played for laughs. "And, it. was. Funny!!" he added. "That's the beauty of live TV, but thanks to all of you who had my back. You are just another reason why I'm thankful."

As it turns out, the fans did notice, but all had a hilarious time with it as well, leaving comments on his post like: "First thing I said to my dad when I saw this was, 'I guess @alroker is sitting at the kids table this year'," and: "My boys and I were laughing so hard! True professional!" as well as: "We giggled everytime y'all came on the tv and you were so low. Hehe. Thanks for the fun."

Al Roker points out his low seat during a segment of the NBC special for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, shared on Instagram© Instagram
"That's the beauty of live TV, but thanks to all of you who had my back," he joked

Al did also celebrate the parade's viewership hitting record highs this year, writing on Instagram: "Congratulations to the more than 4500 @macys volunteers under the capable hands of Executive Producer @willcoss_wc and the folks at @nbc led by Jen Neal and her team for hitting new heights with this years Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade." 

"So proud to be sitting next to @savannahguthrie @hodakotb and @cynthiaerivo," he added, referencing the Wicked star who joined as a special guest this year.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown -- Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Erivo, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb© Getty Images
He hosted the Parade show with Savannah, Hoda and guest Cynthia Erivo

The parade is a bittersweet one for the Today team, however, as it is Hoda's final outing before she steps away as the co-anchor of NBC's Today this January, giving up the position to Craig Melvin.

Al previously spoke with HELLO! about Hoda's departure and what that entailed, saying: "You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," adding that she's "just transitioning into a different role."

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- 2023 Downtown Production -- Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb© NBC
This is also Hoda's final time hosting the Thanksgiving special before she leaves her Today duties in January

"No matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," he added. "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."

