Rihanna's viral Fenty Beauty setting powder is 30% off in the Fenty Fam sale

While the winning team of the Super Bowl 2023 is now just a memory for many of us, Rihanna’s iconic half time performance - including her live mid-performance makeup touch-up – lives on!

And the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder that the 'Lift Me Up' star used to powder her nose in the now-viral moment is finally on sale, reduced from $36 to $25.20 when you use the Fenty Fam sale early access discount code.

The universal finishing powder is designed to absorb shine and help your makeup last all day.

Rihanna went viral after touching up her makeup with her Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder during the Super Bowl halftime show

The Fenty Fam sale is kicking off with 30% off sitewide, and there’s early access to the sale for Fenty Beauty fans through March 23 - just use the code EAFAM30 for the discount. And you can sign up for free if you don't already have an account.

Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder, $25.20 with code: EAFAM30, Fenty Beauty

We're thrilled to report that not only can you get Rihanna’s amazing blotting powder for less, but her bold red Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in 'The MVP' that she wore for the big NFL show is also 30% off.

Rihanna’s beauty look became an instant viral hit after her Super Bowl performance where she also revealed that she’s pregnant with baby #2 with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple already have an adorable son together.

When she made an appearance at the Oscars to perform 'Lift Me Up' from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Rihanna once again relied on her legendary Invismatte powder to look flawless in the spotlight. It’s the real beauty MVP!

