Nicole Kidman more often than not straightens her hair for red carpet events, but during the coronavirus lockdown, the star has been embracing her natural look while self-isolating at home. The Big Little Lies actress has gorgeous beach curl waves and caused quite the reaction after sharing a photo of herself on Instagram this week. The star's fans were quick to compliment her appearance, with one writing: "Love the curls, they are gorgeous," while another wrote: "Embracing the curls!" A third added: "Your curls are so glorious"! Over time, Nicole has experimented with various lengths and hair colours, including auburn, strawberry-blonde and blonde.

Nicole Kidman's natural hair is gorgeous!

In more recent years, Nicole has been trying to cut down on using straighteners as she was concerned about losing her iconic spiral curls. The star admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype. "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine. The mother-of-four also told Refinery 29: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."

The star's fans were full of compliments about her curls

The Others actress is currently self-isolating in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. Keith has been trying to lift his fans' spirits up during this uncertain time, and has been putting on weekly concerts via video link, performing from their home music studio. Nicole has been at each virtual show, dancing and cheering on the singer.

Nicole and Keith have been enjoying spending quality time with their children during the lockdown, as they put a pause on their busy lives. The family often travel between Nashville and London, and also have a property in Australia. While they tend to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, The Hours actress previously gave an insight into Sunday and Faith's upbringing during an interview with Marie Claire. "I have a very sort of quiet life, I suppose. I try to live a soulful, artistic life. [This means] trying to raise my daughters in a really conscious, present way. Time becomes so precious as you get older," she said.