Eamonn Holmes looks almost unrecognisable with dark hair in hilarious clip He looks so different!

Eamonn Holmes has been an almost permanent fixture on our screens for years now, and on Thursday he stunned fans with a look back at one of his many television appearances.

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have very conflicting views about alcohol

The This Morning host was appearing on the celebrity version of Who Wants to be a Millionarie with Sir Alex Ferguson, who was then manager of Manchester United back in 2004. But one thing of note was the star's hair transformation. Fans might be more used to Eamonn rocking a silver fox looks these days, but back then he had dark hair – and he looked so different.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes looks so different with dark hair in throwback clip

In the clip shared by Eamonn, him and Sir Alex had gotten to the £64,000 question, where they struggled to name the cockerel from The Good Life. They had already used their 'ask the audience' lifeline and were debating whether to use the 'phone a friend' one.

SEE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' grand dining room belongs in Hollywood

MORE: Eamonn Holmes causes a stir as he unveils new artwork in family home

Eamonn and Sir Alex discussed calling former Scottish footballer Brian McClair or Eamonn's friend Steven Beacom, who they believed "knew his soaps".

They eventually settled on calling Brian, with Eamonn suggesting: "See the thing is, if he gets it wrong, it's not our fault. You can sack him!"

Although the clip ended before revealing whether they did call Brian, Eamonn revealed in the caption that they had, and he ultimately got the question wrong.

The star looked so different

The 61-year-old joked: "'If he gets it wrong, it's not our fault. You can sack him!' #ThrowbackThursday to when Brian McClair cost my great pal Sir Alex and I a tidy £64,000 for charity on Who Wants to be a Millionaire in 2004."

Fans loved the hilarious clip, with the presenter's wife Ruth Langsford teasing: "You and The Boss have NEVER got over this have you?! X"

EXCLUSIVE: Eamonn Holmes reveals his favourite thing about becoming grandfather

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and son Jack are all suited up for rare night out together

Many others remembered the time, as one recalled: "Is it that long ago .... those were the days xx," and another posted: "Those were the days .. Man U , Alex F & you."

Some asked whether Brian had given them the correct answer, while a couple of Eamonn's followers provided the correct answer of Lenin.

These days Eamonn rocks a silver fox look

Last week, Ruth had fans in stitches when she left a cheeky comment on one of her husband's Instagram posts.

Eamonn shared a photo on Instagram of himself surrounded by British Airways air stewardesses, who were part of the Flying Start charity, but all of them were having a snooze!

Commenting on his post, Ruth teased: "Welcome to my world ladies!! X." She also added two crying with laughter emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.