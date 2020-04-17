7 of the very best beauty subscription boxes to treat yourself to

﻿
Arianna Chatzidakis
Photo: © Getty Images
Treat yourself to a monthly beauty box filled with goodies that will cheer you – and your makeup bag – right up. From HELLO!’s very own A-List Beauty Box to subscription boxes from Lookfantastic and Glossybox, discover which beauty box to buy, below.

1. HELLO! x Latest In Beauty, The A-List Edit, £30

HELLO! has partnered with Latest In Beauty to bring you an exciting new beauty box for spring, filled with an array of amazing products curated by our in-house beauty team.

The A-List Edit Beauty Box is a one-of-a-kind edit featuring celebrity worthy products inspired by the stars’ cult favourites and backstage beauty saviours. That’s right: think luxury foundations, brow gels, skincare and hair products. And best of all? This exclusive, limited-edition beauty box can be yours for only £30, which is incredible considering the value of the box is worth over £137.

HELLO! x Latest In Beauty, The A-List Edit, £30, Latest In Beauty

2. Lookfantastic Spring Beauty Box, £15

Lookfantastic’s Spring Beauty Box is the ultimate ‘at-home’ pamper, filled with six beauty products, worth over £65. Amongst the six products, all subscribers are guaranteed to receive the Bellapierre Peach Blossom Palette (worth £28.99) and the Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion (worth £4).

Spring Beauty Box, £15, Lookfantastic

3. Birchbox x Anthropologie April Subscription Box, £12.95

Birchbox has teamed up with Anthropologie for its April box to produce a mood-boosting beauty box. Packed with lipstick, dry shampoo and pillow mist, this month is not to be missed!

Birchbox x Anthropologie April Box, £12.95, Birchbox

4. Glossybox, from £8.50

Glossybox’s monthly subscription service means that you’ll get a box full of treats delivered to your door each month. Each box comes with five beauty products in the makeup, skincare and haircare categories. Plus, with the monthly plan, you can unsubscribe at any time.

Monthly subscription, from £8.50, Glossybox

5. LoveLuna Natural Beauty Box, from £14.95

For those who prefer to use au-naturel beauty products, look to LoveLuna for your monthly subscription. It’s a great way to try different natural beauty brands like Ayumi, Biovene and Natura Siberica.

Natural Beauty Box, from £14.95, LoveLuna

6. Cohorted Beauty Box, £39.99

If luxury products are your thing, you’ll love the Cohorted beauty boxes. Hand-picked premium products are selected by beauty experts, which are delivered in elegant all-black exterior. Previous boxes have included the likes of SUQQU, Avant and Skyn Iceland.

Beauty Box, £39.99, Cohorted

7. Roccabox, from £10

Get a Roccabox through the post every month, and it’ll be filled with five of the latest and best beauty buys. It comes in pretty packaging and at only £10, it’s a real steal, too! Plus, if you’re a student, you can get 40% off your first box. Eek!

Monthly subscription, from £10, Roccabox

