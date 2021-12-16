Princess Charlotte's Christmas wish list: What gifts she’ll ask Santa for this year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Those Christmas lists will be winging their way to the North Pole right now, as kids everywhere count down the days till Santa comes to visit – and that includes the royal children, too. We’ve always wondered what would be on their Xmas list to Father Christmas…

We’re taking a good guess at what would be on Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte's, Christmas wish list. Although she’s fourth-in-line to the throne, the six-year-old shares many of the same hobbies and interests as other kids her age, so she’s perfect if you’re looking for a little royal inspiration for what to buy your children this year.

Scroll down to shop the cute gifts that Princess Charlotte would love to open on Christmas morning.

MORE ROYAL GIFT INSPO:

11 gifts Kate Middleton would love to get from Prince William

12 present ideas Meghan Markle would adore

Unicorn pyjamas, £15, Happy Linen Company

Unicorn lover Princess Charlotte would surely love these PJs, which are emblazoned with unicorns and castles. Available in sizes three-six years, they’re made from 100% cotton so will be super soft,too.

Airbrush Plus Unicorn, £25, Argos

Staying with unicorns, what kid wouldn’t love to be able to airbrush their cuddly toy – and wash it and do it all over again? Suitable for children aged six and over.

Bake Off Lab Science In The Kitchen Kit, £30, Not On The High Street

Continuing with the unicorn theme, how about this cookie-making set? Kate told Mary Berry that she loves cooking at home with Charlotte and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, they would all enjoy this set.

Trap A Spider board game, £14.99, Amazon

Royal fans were charmed this year when Charlotte told David Attenborough she liked spiders during a video interview. With that in mind, we know she’d be delighted with this game for the whole family to enjoy.

David Attenborough Little People Big Dreams, £7.99, Amazon

And after they bonded over their mutual love of arachnids, we’re sure the little royal would love to read about the iconic British broadcaster’s inspiring life story in this beautifully illustrated children’s book.

Little feminist 500 piece family jigsaw, £11.99, Oliver Bonas

Prince William has been vocal about how he is careful to educate his kids about gender equality – is particular telling George that there’s no reason his sister can’t be as good as her brother at football. We bet the family would love to do this jigsaw together.

SHOP: The top-rated children's toys for Christmas 2021

RELATED: 21 cool and unique Christmas gifts for kids

M&S X Ghost star print dress, £28, Marks & Spencer

We all know Kate loves Ghost, and this pretty dress from the brand’s collab with M&S is very much Charlotte’s style! Available in sizes two-seven years.

Moulin Routy ballerina suitcase, £69.95, Liberty

Ballet is one of Charlotte’s passions – as well as doing classes she has also been with mum to see the Nutcracker at London’s Royal Opera House. She would have hours of fun playing with this dress up ballerina mouse.

Charlotte and The Nutcracker by Charlotte Nebres, £13.99, Waterstones

And to inspire all budding ballerinas, this gorgeous picture book tells the true-life story of 12-year-old ballerina Charlotte Nebres, the first black girl to play Marie in the New York City Ballet's production.

Play For Future Gardening Kit, £20, Selfridges

Gardening is a hobby that runs in the Cambridge family. Kate got the little ones involved in the creation of her Back to Nature Garden exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show, and of course we know that grandad Prince Charles has long been an avid horticulturist. Charlotte could grow her own plants with this fun set.

Cuddly horse, £14.99, Living Nature

Princess Charlotte loves horses just as much as her great-grandmother the Queen and the little royal has been riding since she was 17 months old. We bet she'd love this cuddly horse, he's a cutie.

Playmobil castle toy, £60, Argos

Princess Charlotte may have actual castles to play in, but none are quite as fun as this Playmobil version.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.