Nicole Kidman's upsetting revelation about her children Bella and Connor Cruise - in her own words

Nicole Kidman is fiercely private when it comes to her private life and rarely opens up about her family.

The Big Little Lies star has four children - and her relationship with her oldest two, Bella, 30, and Connor, 28 - is especially guarded. Nicole did however make an upsetting - although incredibly relatable - revelation about the two children she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, back in 2007, during an interview with British morning show, GMTV.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress was talking about motherhood, and admitted that the then teenagers refused to call her mom, something that many parents with teenage children can relate to.

"My kids don't call me mommy, they don't even call me mom. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it," she said.

Nicole's older children were raised as Scientologists and practice the religion. The Undoing star was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

© Matthew Simmons Nicole Kidman previously revealed her children Bella and Connor didn't call her mom

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

The Hours actress is also mom to daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, who she shares with husband Keith Urban. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood.

© Bella Kidman Cruise on Instagram Nicole and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella is an artist living in London

She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

While Nicole doesn't share photos of her older children, Bella has been seen publicly supporting both her parents on a number of occasions.

Tom Cruise with son Connor - who lives in Florida

The 30-year-old has liked a number of her famous mom's Instagram posts, most recently when Nicole marked the end of a work chapter as her show, Love and Death - in which she executive produced through her production company Blossom Films - reached its final episode.

It is not known whether Bella and Connor have a relationship with Nicole's younger children, Sunday and Faith - who although stay out of the spotlight, are starting to show signs of following in their mom's footsteps.

© Patrick Riviere Bella and Connor Cruise practice Scientology

The sisters have appeared as extras in a number of her shows, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Talking to News.com.au, proud Nicole opened up about her children having roles on The Undoing.

© Photo: Getty Images Connor and Bella Cruise are incredibly close

She said: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

