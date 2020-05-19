﻿
7 Photos | Beauty

7 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown

These stars are not letting COVID-19 come in the way of their happiness

7 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown
You're reading

7 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown

1/7
Next

Inside Kylie Jenner's new £29million home – complete with cinema, tennis court & a bar
Sharnaz Shahid
rochelle-humes-pregnancy-announcement
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Although the world is adjusting to life in lockdown, there are some people who are celebrating huge milestones within their families. With some getting married or giving birth in lockdown, here are seven couples who have told the world they are expecting a baby together. Have a look at some of our favourite lockdown pregnancy announcements here...

GALLERY: 7 stars who have suffered hilarious cooking fails in lockdown

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

The celebrity couple are having their third baby together. Taking to their social media pages over Easter, they posted a picture showing a chalk board in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." Surrounding the board was a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest. Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

camilla-thurlow-jamie-baby-scan
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Jamie Jewitt shared their happy news with fans on Sunday. The couple - who met on the ITV2 dating show in 2017 – posted a sweet Instagram video in which they shared their baby scan with family and friends. "So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we're not talking about the video #17weeks #October2020," gushed Camilla.

GALLERY: Home alone! 6 celebrities in solo lockdown during coronavirus

shelby-sam-baby-scan
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow

The TOWIE couple are expecting their first child together! They also made their announcement over the weekend, posting a picture of the scan on Instagram. Both Shelby and Sam, who have been together on and off since last year, wrote identical messages, which read: "Something fantastic is making us glad, we’re changing our names to Mum and Dad."

MORE: Incredible photos showing UK landmarks before and after coronavirus lockdown

michelle-kate-bump
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks

Emmerdale star Michelle gave fans a glimpse of her new bump as she announced she is expecting her first baby in October 2020. Posing alongside her wife Kate and their dog Fred, the 44-year-old actress wore a figure-hugging leopard print top that skimmed her blossoming bump which she cradled lovingly in the sweet Instagram snap. Michelle simply captioned the photo: "Fred's big brother duties to commence in October #BabyBrooks."

GALLERY: 7 celebrity birthdays affected due to coronavirus pandemic

ashlee-simpson-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Singer Ashlee and her husband Evan – son of Diana Ross – announced they are expecting their second child in an Instagram post at the beginning of May. Showing off a positive pregnancy test, the couple revealed that they are supporting charitable organisation March of Dimes and their Mum and Baby COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund, to help provide relief for pregnant women during the ongoing pandemic. Ashlee and Evan already share daughter Jagger, four. She also has 11-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

GALLERY: 13 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown

vogue-williams-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Vogue and Spencer recently announced their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. The couple are expecting their second child – a girl – due in summer and Vogue is five and a half months pregnant. At the moment, she appears to be coping well, revealing that the best thing to come out of self-isolating is "the amount of time I’m getting to spend with T and Spen".

MORE: 11 stars who have given birth during the surreal lockdown

charlotte-church-husband
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Charlotte Church and Jonathan Powell

The Welsh singer made a low-key announcement on Twitter in March. This is set to be her third child, but her first with husband Jonathan. She is already a doting mum to two children Ruby, 12, and Dexter, 11, with former rugby player Gavin Henson. Charlotte had told fans on Twitter that she was not taking any chances with her health, after she cancelled a charity concert to raise money for flood victims in Wales. "Gutted to have missed it," she said. "I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X." [sic]

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...