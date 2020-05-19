Although the world is adjusting to life in lockdown, there are some people who are celebrating huge milestones within their families. With some getting married or giving birth in lockdown, here are seven couples who have told the world they are expecting a baby together. Have a look at some of our favourite lockdown pregnancy announcements here...
Rochelle and Marvin Humes
The celebrity couple are having their third baby together. Taking to their social media pages over Easter, they posted a picture showing a chalk board in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." Surrounding the board was a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest. Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."