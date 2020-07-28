﻿
21 Photos | Beauty

21 stars who have given birth during the surreal lockdown

As if giving birth wasn't hard enough!

Jenni McKnight
vogue-spencer-baby-announcement
Photo: © Instagram
Going into labour can stir up a string of emotions for many women; you're filled with excitement to finally meet your baby, but also perhaps nervous and frightened about actually having to give birth. Now imagine all of those feelings on top of panic because you're due date happens to be amid the coronavirus pandemic – a scary thought, isn't it? There will be no extended family members or friends nearby to congratulate you, in fact, the NHS has advised that only one birth partner is allowed in the delivery room "to limit the spread of Covid-19". But if you think pregnant celebrities are getting 'special treatment', you're wrong. They too have to follow safety guidelines. Keep reading to find out which stars have given birth in lockdown…

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews welcomed their first daughter on Wednesday 22nd July. HELLO! exclusively revealed that their little girl was born at 9.30pm, weighing 7lbs8oz. Proud new mum Vogue exclusively told HELLO!: "I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived." At the time of writing, Vogue and Spencer have yet to share their daughter's name. The couple also share son Theodore, two.

sophie-turner-pregnant
Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday 22 July. The couple kept the details of their new arrival scarce, but they reportedly named their daughter Willa. Sophie and Joe, 30, confirmed the news in a statement that said they were "delighted to announce the birth of their baby".
 

johnny-vaughan
Photo: © Instagram
Johnny Vaughan 

Johnny Vaughan shocked his fans after revealing he and his partner Vanessa Howard secretly welcomed a baby boy in July. "Welcome to the World Milton Vaughan. Too proud for words. Thanks to staff of Chelsea and Westminster for an immaculate delivery and Vanessa for being beautiful and awesome. Wow! Just a Wow," he penned on social media. The radio DJ is also father to two children Tabitha, 20, and Rafferty, 17, from his marriage to Antonia Davies.

Keep scrolling for more celebrities who have given birth since lockdown...

natasha-rufus-isaacs
Photo: © HELLO!
Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs

Lady Natasha, who co-founded Beulah London – the fashion label that has long been a firm favourite with the Duchess of Cambridge – gave birth to her third child on 27 June – ten days after her due date. Daughter India Grace Albertine Finch weighed 8lb 8oz. In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Lady Natasha said: "I love the newborn phase. It's so sweet. Not huge amounts of sleep, but it's nice. India is a pretty chilled baby. She gets stroked and poked by her sisters all day long."

ciara-baby-boy
Photo: © Instagram
Ciara

Ciara welcomed her second child, and first son, with husband Russell Wilson on the 23rd July. Sharing a photo of herself holding him in a hospital bed, the singer wrote: "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mummy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz." Ciara and Russell welcomed their first child, three-year-old daughter Sienna Wilson, in 2017. Ciara additionally has a son, six-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future.

rupert-and-georgia-groome
Photo: © Rex
Rupert Grint

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child in May, just weeks after confirming the pregnancy. In a statement, a representative for the new parents said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

stephanie-charles
Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg

Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie and her husband Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, on Sunday 10 May. The royal couple shared new images of the nearly two-month-old tot last week. In a royal first, Grand Duke Henri proudly posed with his son, Guillaume and grandson Prince Charles, in two portraits taken at Fischbach Castle, which show the three generations.

dr-sara-this-morning-baby
Photo: © Instagram
This Morning's Dr Sara

Dr Sara Kayat welcomed a beautiful baby boy in May after being in labour "for a couple of days" without realising! Sharing her birthing story on This Morning, she said. "He was ten days early… I was at home, I had always wanted a water birth but I hadn't quite expected it to be in my bath with no midwife present at that point. My poor husband had to catch the baby as it was ejecting out in the bath, so that is a story to tell!"

Posting a snap of the tot on Instagram, she wrote: "Harris Walker born yesterday to the happiest parents alive. He is just magical, and we are all doing very well. I can’t stop staring at him!! SQUEE!! My heart is actttually squelching with love!"

danielle-armstrong-baby
Photo: © Instagram
Danielle Armstrong

Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong welcomed her first child with fiancé Tom Edney in May. The new mum was a week past her due date when she announced she had given birth. Sharing a picture of her new daughter on Instagram, Danielle wrote: "My World Is Complete... Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm, weighing a Healthy 8Ibs11 #mybabygirl#daughter#myworld."

america-ferrera-baby
Photo: © Instagram
America Ferrera

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera welcomed her second child with husband Piers Williams on 4 May. Announcing her daughter's arrival on Instagram, she shared an adorable picture of her baby's tiny hand in hers and her husband's. "LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," she posted. The couple are already parents to son Sebastian, who goes by the nickname Baz.

millie-mackintosh-hugo-taylor
Photo: © Instagram
Millie Mackinstosh

Millie Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor welcomed their first child on 1 May. "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds," the couple exclusively told HELLO! magazine. "We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family." The new parents later exclusively revealed to HELLO! that they named their little girl Sienna Grace.

boris-johnson-carrie-symonds
Photo: © Getty Images
Carrie Symonds

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds gave birth to "a healthy baby boy" on 29 April. Their spokesperson said: "Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team." Carrie later revealed the special meaning behind their first child's name. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her newborn, she wrote on her private Instagram account: "Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am. Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month. Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full."

elon-musk-grimes-baby-boy
Photo: © Twitter
Grimes 

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes welcomed their first child together this week, with Elon posting a photo of his sixth son – he has five from a previous marriage – on Twitter on 4 May. "Mum & baby all good," he wrote, before sharing a photo of the little one with a tattoo filter over his face. Asked by a fan the baby's name, Elon replied: "X Æ A-12 Musk." 

While it's unlikely he was being serious about the name, one Twitter user suggested it was pronounced: "X Ash Archangel." Explaining the origins behind the name, the user revealed that in the Scandinavian alphabet Æ is pronounced 'ash', while A-12 is thought to be a reference to the Lockheed A-12, a CIA aircraft codenamed Archangel. Elon showed his sense of humour by liking the name. 

storm-keating-ronan-baby
Photo: © Instagram
Storm Keating

Storm Keating welcomed her second child, daughter Coco, with husband Ronan Keating on 27 March. Sharing what it was like for Storm to give birth in lockdown, Ronan revealed on his Magic Radio Breakfast show: "It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital. It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet. Which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves. Cooper couldn’t come in, his other brothers and sisters couldn’t come. So it was a strange one. It was very different and lovely."

chloe-sevigny-baby
Photo: © Instagram
Chloe Sevigny

American actress Chloe Sevigny and her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic welcomed their first child on 2 May. Sharing a sweet image of the new family on Instagram, Chloe wrote: "Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković. Born May 2nd New York City. Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time."

Chloe recently expressed her distress when she learnt that she may not be able to have her partner in the delivery room due to safety precautions surrounding COVID-19. "I was told that Siniša, my boyfriend, might not be allowed to come to the delivery. I had a super panic attack and was crying uncontrollably," she told The Cut. "I have a doula, and she called me really panicked. She’s supposed to be the calm in the storm, so hearing her really irate made it even more scary." It has since been confirmed that New York City hospitals must allow partners to be present in delivery rooms.

jodie-turner-smith-joshua-jackson
Photo: © Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith 

British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith confirmed on 23 April that she had welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Joshua Jackson. "I'm a mother," she wrote on Twitter at the time, with a spokesperson for the couple later adding: "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy." Earlier this year, Dawson's Creek star Joshua spoke about the stress of having a baby in the middle of a pandemic. "Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined," he told Good Morning America. "The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, so that’s important."

juliet-oldfield-baby
Photo: © Instagram
Juliet Oldfield

Call the Midwife actress Juliet Oldfield revealed exclusively to HELLO! that she had to give birth without her husband present. Juliet, who welcomed a healthy baby girl, was encouraged to come to the maternity ward without her husband to minimise the risk of infection and to avoid finding childcare for their eldest daughter, Amelie.

She told us: "The hardest point was when we pulled up outside of the hospital and my daughter was confused and said, 'Pay for the car park daddy so we can go in together,' so we explained that we had to say goodbye until the baby arrives and she got emotional because she didn't quite understand. Kissing my husband goodbye was tough to say the least. It makes me feel very teary now!"

She added: "I did wear [PPE] for quite a long time in the initial stages and they reassured me because they were all wearing it and I was in a room on my own, that I was okay to take my mask and gloves up. I did have antibacterial hand gel and wipes too so for my own anxiety I gave things that I knew I'd be touching a lot a wipe. It wasn't to do with the hospital cleanliness because you could tell everything was pristine, it was just to relax me."

iveta-baby
Photo: © Instagram
Iveta Lukosiute

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute welcomed her second child with husband Jenya Raytses on 25 April. The mum-of-two shared a couple of beautiful photos to Instagram that showed her in a hospital gown, carefully cuddling her newest little bundle of joy. The star captioned the sweet images: "Our angel has arrived 4/25/20. Meet Ilana Raytses. #babyshere #babygirl #baby2 #happybirthday." It appears Iveta's husband was able to join her in the delivery room as she shared a photo of him cradling his new daughter just moments after she was born.

anderson-cooper-baby
Photo: © Instagram
Anderson Cooper

American broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper announced the arrival of his first child, born via surrogate, on his CNN show and Instagram on 30 April. "I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," he said.

"My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mum's side. I know my mum and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

Anderson will co-parent his son with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, whom he remains close to despite ending their three-year relationship in March 2018. "He's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well," the 52-year-old said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Both Anderson and Benjamin were in the delivery room when the surrogate carrying Wyatt gave birth.

richard-gere-married
Photo: © HELLO!
Alejandra Silva

On April 22, it was revealed that Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva secretly welcomed their second child together – a baby boy. HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, confirmed the happy news, revealing that the couple are bonding with their new son at their ranch on Pound Ridge, just outside New York. The new arrival is a baby brother for the couple's firstborn, two-year-old Alexander, who arrived in February 2018.

iskra-lawrence-baby
Photo: © Instagram
Iskra Lawrence 

British model Iskra Lawrence and her boyfriend Philip Payne welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on 16 April. The 29-year-old opted for a home birth and revealed that it did not go to plan and the midwife had to resuscitate her "miracle baby". Sharing the birth announcement on Instagram alongside a photo of the new family-of-three, she wrote: "A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05pm here at home. Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents. After 24 hours of unmedicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition our midwife saved your life by resuscitation, you truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you."

