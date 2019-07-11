7 reasons you need THIS subscription box in your life Psst! It’s a great investment

A trend that started in the US has well and truly taken over the UK. Subscription boxes are here to stay and come in all shapes and sizes, well actually not really, they’re all box shaped. But, BUT they all have different products in that box. For an all-round lifestyle fix, forget your food, craft or beauty boxes and give this American offering – a lifestyle membership - a try. Newbie company, FabFitFun was founded in 2010.

The Los Angeles brand has gone from strength to strengthand is for strong and confident women who are on a mission to lead happier, healthier lives. Women who are not afraid to put themselves first and own their wellbeing and do this by hunting and gathering new brands such as oVertone, Maelove skincare and accessories brand Komono.

Here's why you need this subscription box in your life:

1. You get to try all the newest products on the market - and we’re talking different, interesting brands.

2. Someone else makes all the decisions for you, making decisions -like adulting - is hard, let them do it for you.

3. Now we’re all about technology, nothing fun comes in the post – but you'll squeal with delight every time you receive this fabulous box of goodies!

4. No mini samples here, FabFitFun only offer full size products

5. You can customise your box (once you know which brands you truly love from previous boxes)

6. This isn’t just a box, you’re invited to the most exclusive online community that shares on-demand videos of fitness, cooking, DIY and relationship advice

7. The FabFitFun box opens up your world and gives you the opportunity to try new things (not just products!)

Buying a FabFitFun Box means you will be enjoying up to 10 full-sized products each season, a carefully curated collection of across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, homes and technology brands.

To find out more about how to get your FabFitFun membership box and become one of the 1million members, click here.