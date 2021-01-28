Meghan Markle's favourite Jo Malone perfume has had a major 2021 makeover 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back when Meghan Markle used to blog on The Tig she once shared her love of fragrance and revealed she wouldn't leave home without a spritz of her fave scent.

"Fragrance is my favourite thing," she revealed. "So much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home."

The future wife of Prince Harry announced that her favourites are Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum and Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne. All excellent choices, we think you'll agree.

If Harry is wondering what to gift his wife for Valentine's Day in February, we've got a suggestion - the new relaunch of Wild Bluebell. That's right, for 2021, it's had a crazy makeover and it will make Meghan swoon.

Wild Bluebell Cologne, £74, Jo Malone London

The limited-edition Wild Bluebell collection features the delicate sweetness of dewy bluebells, all dressed up in an exclusive design.

If you're inspired to copy Meghan and try her go-to scent, you'll be pleased to know there are various options. If you've not tried it yet and not ready to make the commitment, there are new 30ml bottles priced at £52.

Wild Bluebell 30ml, £52, Jo Malone London

If you think you'd love it as a candle, you're in luck. The Wild Bluebell candle is decorated in the new design and it'll be a real hit with fans - Meghan included.

Wild Bluebell decorated candle, £52, Jo Malone London

If Harry is after major brownie points with his wife, the scent is available in a 100ml bottle.

