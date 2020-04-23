Princess Beatrice made her first appearance yesterday since confirmation that she had been forced to postpone her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to coronavirus. Beatrice shared a video message from her home in London St James' Palace, where she is currently self-isolating, giving fans a rare look at the inside of the property.

SEE: Inside Amner Hall where Prince William and Kate Middleton are self-isolating

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares video call inside St James' Palace

It is not clear which room Beatrice filmed the message from, but it features plain white walls with a large gilt-framed portrait hanging behind her and a rounded wooden chair which Beatrice sat on. This is one of the very few times that the public have seen the inside of St James' Palace.

SEE: 18 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

Princess Beatrice used to live at the property with her sister Princess Eugenie, until the younger sister moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank. It is believed that Eugenie is now self-isolating with her husband Jack and her mother Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, since Eugenie and Sarah have been out together to deliver care packages to NHS workers and this would go against government guidelines around social distancing with anyone outside of your home.

Princess Beatrice is isolating at St James' Palace

It would make more sense that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo would stay in London, rather than joining the rest of Beatrice's family at the Royal Lodge, since Edoardo is responsible for co-parenting his four-year-old son Christopher who is splitting his time during lockdown between his two parents' homes. Moving to stay in Windsor Great Park would potentially pose difficulties for Edoardo and his role as a father.

Princess Beatrice's video call from inside St James' Palace came in support of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to highlight how they are helping the coronavirus crisis. Beatrice is patron of the charity, and was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was seven years old.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.