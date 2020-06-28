Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside stylish bathroom at home in New York The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in a gorgeous town house with husband Mark Consuelos and their children

Kelly Ripa has the most incredible home in New York, where she recently returned to with her family following a longer-than-planned holiday in the Caribbean. And over the weekend, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a glimpse inside her bathroom on Instagram, after sharing a cute photo of herself giving her dog a bath. The stylish area featured white tiles with contrasting olive panels and a walk-in shower room. The Hope and Faith actress lives in a stunning townhouse in the Big Apple with husband, Riverdale actor, Mark Consuelos, and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Until recently, Kelly and her family had been isolating at their holiday home in the Caribbean after finding themselves unable to return to New York when the lockdown restrictions were implemented.

The TV presenter opened up about her family's decision to stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees at the beginning of June.

According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to the Caribbean, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were.

Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Kelly also made a subtle reference to being away from her main home after revealing that she had run out of new outfits to wear while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had resulted in her having to borrow her daughter Lola's clothes. During an episode of the daytime show, the star said: "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with husband Mark Conseulos, her parents, and children

During the lockdown, Kelly and her family have been enjoying spending quality time together, and have had a lot to celebrate, including Lola's birthday, Father's Day, and Michael's graduation.

Most recently, they also marked Kelly's mum Esther's birthday, although she revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her mother wasn't one to be centre of attention, so she wasn't wanting any fuss on her big day. Last weekend, Kelly indicated her family had returned home after sharing a video of Mark walking down the street in New York, wearing a protective face mask.

