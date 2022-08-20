Coleen Rooney amazes as she shares glimpse inside enormous foyer The wife of Wayne Rooney lives in style

Coleen Rooney certainly leads a glamorous life, and that extends to her enviable home, and she amazed her fans when she shared a glimpse inside her grand foyer.

The wife of Wayne Rooney posed on top of the stairs, that could belong in a Disney castle, and beneath her extended a large room that could likely host a football match! The room featured a granite floor and had railings across the siders to prevent accidental falls. Out of the windows was a sprawling green area, with paved pathways running up both sides.

The foyer was definitely going to be well-lit as towering above the room was a large chandelier that featured dozens of bejewelled strands.

Making sure to stand out from the grey interior that she took the photo in, Coleen looked sensational in a flame-hot mini-dress and dazzling silver shoes that she couldn't help but rave about.

"Love that these shoes made an appearance for a fantastic party last week….. wore them for Wayne's 18th birthday!!!" she shared.

Her Twitter followers were stunned by the image as one wrote: "House goals," and a second posted: "Yes Coleen, you look unreal!"

Coleen blew fans away with the size of her foyer

Meanwhile a third pondered: "Do you go down the same side of the staircase each time or mix it up?!" and a fourth added: "Chandelier goals!"

Coleen shares her home with husband Wayne Rooney and their four sons, Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four."

Earlier this month, the star took to her social media with a sweet photo of her lovely sons lining up to buy treats from an ice cream van as they enjoyed a fun day of football.

Coleen lives in the house with her four children

Captioning the sweet post, she wrote: "Footy with the tribe." The post also included an impressive video of what followers appear to think is Klay scoring a goal.

Fans flocked to comment on the heart-warming snap. One fan wrote: "Fabulous boys with a fabulous mum," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Fabulous photo of the boys - soooo cute." A third said: "I love how Kai is so nurturing with his brothers." A fourth wrote: "Beautiful grounded boys so close too x."

