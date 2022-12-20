eBay's the place to go for the coolest NYE dinner table pieces - here's the proof

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Swanky New Year’s Eve parties are great and all that but there’s nothing like going to a loved ones house for a NYE dinner party. What’s better than being able to wearing sequins and slippers while eating some delicious supper?

While the menu might be taken care of, turning your attention to your dinner table pieces should be top priority. It’s got to make the ‘gram after all.

We love eBay for unusual, unique and vintage dinner table décor, certain to impress your guests. Let’s start with glassware, as toasting in the new year is of paramount importance on NYE.

IKEA Champagne Coupe, £24.99 (set of 4), eBay

This champagne coupe set was made for ringing in 2023, and the best part? They’re dishwasher safe.

Or go for some serious sparkle with this set of champagne flutes – choose from gold dots or iridescent.

Champagne Flutes, £21.99 (set of 2), eBay

Or you could really go Gatsby with these stunning gold rimmed glasses, great for Prosecco and Martinis.

Gold Rimmed Cocktail Glasses, £22.99 (set of 4), eBay

Every dinner party needs a drinks trolley. They’re having a resurgence and you can’t call yourself a good host without one…

Drinks Trolley, £29.95, eBay

As for decorations, you need a great backdrop and these NYE rose gold balloons will be spot on.

2023 Happy New Year Balloon Decorations, £4.97, eBay

Candles are always an important part of NYE décor, and how cool are these? Dot them around and add some coloured candles.

Zinc Fluted Candle Holders, £5 each, eBay

Solid Tapered Candles, £5.99 a pair, eBay

As is a decent cheese board, and this is a solid buy for NYE and beyond.

Cheese Board, £16.66, eBay

And while it’s lovely to luxury chinaware, if you’re concerned about breakages do yourself a favour and go with disposable plates and cutlery.

Celebrate Party Tableware, from £3.49, eBay

Finally, what NYE party is complete without a party popper? These sparkly confetti party poppers will send 2022 off in a bang.

Confetti Party Poppers, £9.99, eBay

NOW SHOP

