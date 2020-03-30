﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside the royal family's amazing home offices where they are working amid coronavirus

From the Queen to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Bridie Wilkins
kate a
Working from home calls for an office space with everything we need to do our jobs, and who better to give us interiors inspiration than the royal family? Since the coronavirus pandemic began, everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has been sharing photos of their home working spaces, and we've rounded up the best.

Duchess of Cambridge

In a post discussing the importance of mental health during self-isolation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their home offices, and Kate's revealed a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics. The books, which are stacked in a row on her desk, retail at £11 each. As for the rest of the area, Kate has a large wooden desk, and a striped chair with wooden framing.

william home office a
Duke of Cambridge

Prince William's home working space has a similar large, wooden desk to Kate's. He also has an antique-style desk lamp, and an additional chest of drawers in a lighter, chestnut wood with a white printer on top. Behind him, there is a large fireplace and mirror.

the-queen
The Queen

The Queen often holds meetings at Windsor Castle, where she is now self-isolating amid coronavirus. The room where she holds weekly audiences with Boris Johnson features white walls and red carpets, with two sofas. There is also a selection of antique ornaments and a large lamp on one side table. 

crown princess victoria a
Crown Princess Victoria

The Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden live in Haga Palace in Stockholm and have also been working from home amid coronavirus. A recent post of the couple conducting calls to organisations that have been helping the country during the COVID-19 crisis revealed that they have set up their own home office in the palace's dining room, featuring gold gilded chairs and a large oil painting hung against flocked wallpaper.

crn princess victoria and daniel a
There is also a set of gold candelabras in the room, while the couple have a large desk to work from.

princess sofia a
Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Phillip have lived together in Villa Solbacken in Stockholm since 2017, and also have their own home office space. The room has a round wooden desk in the middle and a large window seat behind them.

prince carl a
The walls are white and the couple also has a large house plant next to them. It looks like the couple have also opted against a laptop or computer, in favour of iPads.

amelinborg a
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark lives in Amelienborg Palace in Copenhagen with their children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The couple often hold important meetings at home, and their office space features a walnut oval-shaped table and cream walls with gold trims.

