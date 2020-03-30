Working from home calls for an office space with everything we need to do our jobs, and who better to give us interiors inspiration than the royal family? Since the coronavirus pandemic began, everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has been sharing photos of their home working spaces, and we've rounded up the best.
SEE: Inside the royal family's most stunning homes
Duchess of Cambridge
In a post discussing the importance of mental health during self-isolation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their home offices, and Kate's revealed a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics. The books, which are stacked in a row on her desk, retail at £11 each. As for the rest of the area, Kate has a large wooden desk, and a striped chair with wooden framing.