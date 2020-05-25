﻿
Inside Anmer Hall where the Cambridges are staying during lockdown

Prince William and Kate Middleton are self-isolating in Norfolk amid COVID-19

Amanda Holden shares glimpse inside incredible home bar at house in London
Bridie Wilkins
Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually reside with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, the couple have taken the decision to self-isolate amid coronavirus at their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Since doing so, the royal family have shared a look at a handful of never-before-seen rooms, while they've also revealed a look at other areas of their home in the past.

The three-storey property is located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen spends Christmas (she is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle), and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled the doorway of Anmer Hall when they, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stepped out to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sit to the side of the door.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have been working from home and Prince William revealed a look at his study in a trailer for new BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Mental Health, which focuses on men's mental health through the prism of football. It's decorated with burgundy walls and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves visible behind the desk. Cream patterned curtains hang at the window and there are also two cream table lamps on display.

Prince William and Kate have joined several virtual interviews from Anmer Hall during lockdown, and it seems this room is often their preferred filming spot. It's decorated with pale green walls and has a large white arched doorway. 

In 2015, the family released a photo of Princess Charlotte giving a look at the living space in Anmer Hall. It showed a green and yellow checked chair – another nod to designer Ben's penchant for classic furniture – and cream floors and walls.

The following year, more photos of Princess Charlotte in honour of her first birthday showed another room in the house. It features a woven chair, and behind Charlotte was a large cream striped sofa with bright patterned cushions.

Outside, the family have plenty of space for the children and their dog Lupo to enjoy, and are reported to have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings. The property previously boasted its own swimming pool and tennis court, which reports say that Kate and William decided to replace with an artificial lawn.   

Elsewhere in the house, the family have a bold jewel-green dining room, while the classic décor approach seen in the photos above is believed to continue throughout various other rooms including George and Charlotte's nurseries. Kate is also said to have stipulated a child-friendly kitchen.

In total, the couple spent an estimated £1.5million on renovation works, and it looks like they have made it the perfect home away from home. 

