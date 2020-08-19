30 gorgeous celebrity dining rooms you'll want to recreate

You might like...
-
Inside the most luxurious royal dining rooms: from Buckingham Palace to Sandringham House
-
Eamonn Holmes reveals rare look inside stunning dining room with Ruth Langsford
This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are the gift that keeps on giving this week. They have revealed a look inside their enormous...
-
Gordon Ramsay reveals regal dining room table inside stunning Cornwall home
Gordon Ramsay has shared another peek inside his Cornwall home – and the more we see of it, the more we fall in love with the décor! Given his...
-
Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills mansion opposite Kim and Kanye for £11.3million: see inside
-
Harry Redknapp lists his Sandbanks home for £7million – take a look inside